The matchup pits one senior All-American against another each day James Madison practices.
But Dukes offensive lineman Liam Fornadel and defensive lineman Mike Greene have taken reps versus each other long before earning top status. Both Fornadel and Greene were named STATS FCS preseason All-Americans this past fall prior to the campaign being postponed to the spring.
“When I was playing guard my freshman year I went up against him quite a bit,” Fornadel said Friday following JMU’s practice. “It’s how it goes, I guess. Two young guys on the inside. We used to go against each other a lot, but it’s been a while and his game has definitely changed.”
Fornadel moved from guard to right tackle as a sophomore and has started the program’s last 29 games at the position since while stabilizing the Dukes’ offensive line.
Greene, though, was used on the interior of the defensive front and avoided those training camp grudge matches and practice tilts with Fornadel only up until this past November when JMU coaches decided Greene could help the team by transitioning to defensive end. Greene played more defensive end than defensive tackle as a standout at Highland Springs High School, he said.
“I’m getting real comfortable out there,” Greene said. “It’s been good. I think I know the whole defense, so I’m pretty comfortable out there right now.”
Fornadel said from his point of view, Greene’s switch has worked. In preseason practices, JMU will have its first-team offense play against its first-team defense at times and linemen go one-on-one during individual periods.
“He’s a stout defender as most people know,” Fornadel said, “and he does a great job in what he does. He’s a solid run defender. Pass rush, he’s strong on that, too, but obviously the weight is there so he’s not one of the quicker guys like a [former JMU defensive ends John] Daka or even a Ron’Dell [Carter]. But he still does a great job of bringing pressure on that outside edge.”
Greene registered 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss as a defensive tackle in 2019. Those marks were best in the Colonial Athletic Association for any interior defensive linemen.
He said his new position requires some varied technique he’s in the process of learning.
“With the amount of space you get, it’s way different,” Greene said. “Having no one outside of you, where you could possibly trip up or run into the tackle, so having that space allows you to bring a lot more different moves and for you to have a lot of different rushes. So I love it. It’s been great out there.”
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder said there is a benefit to testing those moves against Fornadel and senior left tackle Raymond Gillespie, another multi-year starter.
“They’re some of the best in the nation, going against Liam and Raymond,” Greene said. “You get different looks. You get Liam, who is a little bit shorter, but moves a lot. Then Raymond with his long arms is really tall, so you get a lot out there with our O-Line. It’s been good getting a lot of different looks.”
Fornadel said that’s the whole point of practice and hopefully it will prep him and Greene to be ready for the Dukes’ Feb. 20 season-opening contest against Morehead State.
“I think that’s what our main goal is,” Fornadel said. “And it’s not just me and Mike, it’s the entire team whether it be Tony [Thurston] going against J.T. [Timming] or any of the defensive ends going against offensive tackles. Even outside of our own position, the wide receivers and cornerbacks. We go out there and push ourselves to make not only ourselves better, but the people who we go up against better. I think that’s just one of the things we emphasize.”
