It went from a simple element of training to a full-blown passion for Jacob Jones.
For the Fort Defiance graduate and current William & Mary junior, running is his true love.
“It’s always going to be a passion of mine,” Jones said. “Even when I’m done running at the collegiate level and everything like that, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to give up running.”
That’s understandable for a runner that’s had as much success as Jones has with the Tribe this season.
During his time with the Indians, Jones was, at one time, a three-sport standout in football, basketball and cross country. But as his love for running grew, so did his desire to do it year-round.
Eventually, Jones decided to focus on cross country, along with track and field, and the move paid off.
He won the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys 500-meter championship at the indoor track and field championships in 2018 and was a member of the first-place, state-winning 4x800 relay team in 2019.
“Oh, gosh,” Jones said. “I can’t express to you enough how thankful I am for [Fort girls cross country] coach [David] Stewart and [boys] coach [Stephen] Metcalfe. They were just great mentors for me. They know what they’re doing, know how to really encourage us. They were always for our best interest. They really set the cornerstone, I guess you could say, for my love for running.”
After high school, Jones then opted to continue his running career at Charleston Southern. After two years, however, he transferred to William & Mary this fall.
“I really loved it there,” Jones said of CSU. “I’ve kept in contact with a lot of my teammates, my friends. I really loved running there, but I knew that running wasn’t going to be forever.”
As Jones jumped into the transfer portal and looked at his options, the Tribe immediately stood out.
After previously being eliminated as a varsity sport, the school reinstated cross country it in November of 2020.
With his primary motivation for the transfer being a desire to challenge himself more academically, specifically as a math major, a desire to go to a highly prestigious school such as William & Mary quickly grew.
“I really wanted to try to go to a college that could set me up for a better career in general,” Jones said. “At the time, at my old college, the mathematics program wasn’t as developed as I wanted it to be. I just knew, career-wise, it would be better to go somewhere else. That led me into looking at schools back in Virginia again. I really did want to return home, too. I’m a homebody and I wanted to be around my family more. Right when I started my transfer process was right when the William & Mary program was reinstated. Once I saw that, I immediately emailed the head coach and asked if there was a chance I could run on the team. He said I could and it was pretty much set from there.”
Since arriving at William & Mary, it’s been nothing but success for the Fort Defiance alum.
He finished third at Colonial Athletic Association championships as an individual on Saturday, helping the Tribe win their conference-leading 28th league title in program history.
Just this season alone, Jones has been named the CAA Runner of the Week three times.
“The coach and the team here are just absolutely amazing,” Jones said. “I’m so thankful that this transfer process was so successful. Ever since I’ve been here, this training program and the way these guys push me — even though we’ve only known each other for about two months now — they’re just so unbelievably encouraging. I know they always have my back, just like I have theirs. It’s been a really, really good environment both physically and mentally, as well.”
There was never a time where Jones’ passion for running fizzled out or started to dwindle.
But with so much change going on his life, he admitted motivation could be hard to find.
“Now that I’m in college, I usually run between 90 and 100 miles per week,” Jones said. “It takes a lot but at the same time, you build so much strength and I’m able to do longer distances.”
It’s easy to point to Jones’ hardcore training regimen as the biggest reason for his success this year.
At the same time, however, passion goes a long way. And that certainly seems to be the case for Jones.
“Whether it’s a couple miles here or there or even a few minutes, I just think it’s in my genes now to keep this going,” Jones said.
