Before they take a shot at $1 million, the Founding Fathers will make a stop in Harrisonburg.
The Founding Fathers, a James Madison alumni hoops team will be competing in The Basketball Tournament, beginning 5 p.m. Sunday in Charleston, W.Va., against Herd That, a Marshall alumni squad.
The champion of the 64-team tournament, televised on ESPN, wins $1 million.
A year after taking No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer down to the wire, the Founding Fathers are aiming for a deeper run this summer with largely the same roster, including Andre Nation, Ron Curry, Devon Moore and A.J. Davis, who were all key members of JMU’s 2013 Colonial Athletic Association championship run.
The team will convene at the Atlantic Union Bank Center starting Thursday for a training camp. Friday evening’s practice session is open to the public from 4-6 p.m.
“We’re super, super excited about training camp,” Founding Fathers general manager Joe Kuykendall said. “We’ll at least have a few days on the court together and hopefully that will help us make a run.”
Freshman Making An Impression
The current Dukes have also been training inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center this summer, and while the 2022-23 JMU squad will be a veteran one, the three freshmen have made an impression in their first weeks on campus.
Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 post player from Hyattesville, Md., signed with the Dukes last fall. JMU then added two new guards — Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine — early in the summer, bringing the incoming freshman class to three.
“Jerrell is even bigger than I thought,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “His hands are very, very good and he’s blocking shots. Bryce and Xavier are really tough guards. I think the biggest compliment I can give those guys right now is if you watched us play, you wouldn’t know they are freshmen.”
Unsigned going into the spring, Brown, from Williamsburg, and Blaine, who moved from Chesterfield to Georgia for his senior year of high school, each made the somewhat unconventional move to play AAU basketball following their final high school season.
Each player exploded during the spring grassroots season and chose the Dukes after picking up several offers. In previous years, both players likely would have chosen a college much earlier, but many programs found themselves with fewer spots available as college players take advantage of their extra COVID years.
“The last two guards we got were both Virginia guards who had really good spring AAUs,” Byington said. “They had really good high school seasons, too. It’s hard when a guy has 46 points against [Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion] John Marshall. It seems like he’d never get overlooked, but he got overlooked. And Bryce was on a really good high school team down in Georgia. I also think we were lucky to get Jerrell when we did.”
Recruiting Notes
The Dukes continue to look for players in the class of 2023 with at least four scholarships opening up after this season. Monday, Collin Tanner, a 6-7 guard from Creedmoor, N.C., became the eighth player in the class to pick up an offer from JMU. However, guard Eddrin Bronson, who had been a Dukes target, committed to Furman.
Tanner also picked up an offer from Siena on Monday after previously holding offers from Chattanooga, Richmond, UNC Wilmington, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and others.
