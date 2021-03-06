No. 1 James Madison is on the ropes.
The Dukes trail unranked Elon 17-3 at halftime at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, N.C.
First Down – For the second straight Saturday, the Dukes were outplayed from the start. Elon ran 17 plays to JMU’s 10 and outgained the Dukes 72 total yards to 27 yards in the opening quarter while taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first stanza. The Phoenix’s success continued into the second when their first series of the quarter finished with a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback JR Martin to wide receiver Bryson Daughtry.
Second Down – Martin, a freshman, looked anything but a signal-caller making his first career start. The Dukes occasionally pressured Martin, but he remained poised during the first half. He completed his first five throws, including a crafty shovel pass to running back Jaylan Thomas that turned into a 14-yard gain to extend a series in the opening quarter. Martin finished 7-of-13 for 85 yards and a touchdown in the first half without a turnover and he wasn’t sacked.
Third Down – The biggest problem for the Dukes’ offense in the first half was its trouble on third down. JMU failed on its six third-down attempts. The problems forced the Dukes to settle for a field goal in the second quarter after its best offense series of the first half. JMU quarterback Cole Johnson completed a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Scott Bracey and then a 29-yard pass to tight end Clayton Cheatham, but the drive ended inside Elon territory with an Ethan Ratke field goal.
Fourth Down – JMU is missing its best offensive lineman. Right tackle Liam Fornadel, an All-American, didn’t start and hasn’t played. Freshman Tyler Stephens made his first career start at left tackle and senior offensive lineman slid from left tackle to right tackle to fill in for Fornadel. The Dukes have only 43 rushing yards through the first half.
