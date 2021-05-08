At halftime, James Madison leads Sam Houston 24-3 in the FCS national semifinals at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson is 9-of-14 for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
First Down – Two explosive plays in the second quarter helped JMU’s offense get moving in the right direction. The Dukes put together their best drive of the opening 30 minutes when running back Jawon Hamilton’s 36-yard run into Bearkats territory setup a trick play with quarterback Cole Johnson eventually throwing to tight end Clayton Cheatham for a 33-yard gain to get inside the red zone. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, JMU coach Curt Cignetti elected to go for it instead of kicking a field goal, and Johnson proved his coach’s decision right. Johnson punched it into the orange-shaded end zone with a quarterback sneak to go up 10-3 with about six minutes left to play in the second quarter.
Second Down – The offense built off that momentum, adding onto the advantage when Johnson connected with little-used-in-the-passing-game tight end Noah Turner for a 41-yard gain. That led to Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., extending the Dukes’ lead to 17-3.
Third Down – The Dukes built their edge after a nightmarish start. They were fortunate to only trail 3-0 following both teams’ first pair of possessions. JMU went three-and-out on the opening series of contest and then punter Harry O’Kelly’s punt was blocked, which gave Sam Houston the ball inside the Dukes’ 5-yard line. But the Bearkats couldn’t take advantage of JMU’s early special teams miscue. Sam Houston running back Ramon Jefferson was tackled for a loss of two on second down and then Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid couldn’t complete passes on third or fourth down, so the Dukes came up with a goal-line stand. After another three-and-out from JMU, Sam Houston used its good field position and got the board first with a 29-yard field goal from Seth Morgan.
Fourth Down – JMU’s defense kept the Dukes in it throughout most of the first half. Defensive lineman James Carpenter had the tackle for loss on Jefferson to set Sam Houston off schedule inside the Dukes’ 5-yard line. Senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama notched his second interception in as many weeks when he derailed a late first-quarter Sam Houston drive. Cornerback Greg Ross recorded his first interception with the Dukes late in the second quarter. This postseason, JMU has seven interceptions and only had five in the regular season. Defensive tackle Garrett Groulx added a sack.
