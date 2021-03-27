WILLIAMSBURG – This is as good as James Madison has looked all spring.
Through one half at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg, the top-ranked Dukes lead William & Mary 28-3. It’s their first game back in action after a three-week hiatus due to coronavirus protocols.
JMU quarterback Cole Johnson has thrown for 189 passing yards and a touchdown.
First Down – The day couldn’t have started better for Johnson, who completed five of his first seven throws for 60 yards on the opening series. He capped the Dukes’ first drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Clayton Cheatham off of play action. Johnson set JMU up in the red zone with a 24-yard strike down the seam to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. Johnson was reelevated to starter for today’s contest with Gage Moloney not with the group on Saturday. Earlier in the week, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes would be without some key players because of virus protocol. Moloney earned the team’s starting gig after coming off the bench to rally the Dukes to a victory at Elon earlier this month. Johnson finished the first half 13-of-18 for 189 yards.
Second Down – Dukes defensive end Mike Greene continues to be a wrecking ball. His pass rush and pursuit of William & Mary quarterback Ted Hefter in the opening quarter, led to a terrible, forced decision by Hefter near his own goal line. Hefter threw off balance while trying to escape Greene and evade a possible sack for a safety. The ball, thrown poorly, fell into the hands of JMU safety Que Reid for an interception.
Third Down – On special teams, JMU executed a fake field goal for a touchdown with holder Alex Miller keeping for a 7-yard score. The fake field goal for a score came on the series following the Reid’s interception, so momentum swung well in the favor of JMU as it went up 21-0.
Fourth Down – Moloney wasn’t the only other noticeable absence for JMU on the heels of its COVID pause. The Dukes are also without running backs Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse as well as tight end Drew Painter and offensive tackle Tyler Stephens. Against Elon, Stephens started at right tackle, so JMU reshuffled its offensive line to feature, from left to right, Raymond Gillespie, Truvell Wilson, J.T. Timming, Cole Potts and Nick Kidwell. Potts, a freshman, made the first start of his career. William & Mary also has significant absences today with quarterback Hollis Mathis and running back Malachi Imoh out.
