Eastern Mennonite fought hard all game long but fell short at home for the second straight night.
The Royals kept it close with Roanoke but were left stunned after the Maroons went on an 11-point run in the fourth quarter to earn a 74-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball victory on Wednesday at Yoder Arena.
Plagued by injuries, the Royals only had eight players in their lineup.
EMU head coach Jenny Posey said she was most happy with her team's ability to play for nearly the entire game and how they bounced back from their 18-point loss to Ferrum on Tuesday.
"I don't feel like we played very well [on Tuesday]," Posey said. "[We] came out [Wednesday] and played really, really well for like 35, 36 minutes until the last stretch there. It was really awesome to see."
The Royals trailed by one with just over six minutes remaining when Roanoke went on what proved to be the game-winning 11-point run. The Maroons never looked back and won by 16 — the most either team had led by all game.
"I feel like a big part of it was we turned the ball over and so they got some easier transition opportunities," Posey said. "A lot of the turnovers were right up at the top of the key. I think defensively as well, we started to run out of steam. We were slower to jump to the ball, they were working in front of us in the post, getting those opportunities down low [and] they got us on the tricky, baseline out-of-bounds play a couple times."
Despite the loss, Posey was impressed by Trinity Washington's effort with 20 points — the first 20-point game for an EMU freshman this season. Sophomore Mya Hamlet led the Royals with 21 points and six assists.
Posey said it's always crucial in a game to have one or two players fired up and shooting at a high rate, and that's who Hamlet and Washington were for them on Wednesday.
"[If] we needed a bucket, [we'd] find them, get the basketball, move out of the way [and] let them go to work," Posey said.
Hamlet said she was proud of how her team played, and the score didn't reflect their effort.
"We came out here [and] left it out on the floor," Hamlet said. "We've had some not-so-good games in the past couple of days, but I think [Wednesday] we tried to turn it around and turn to that new page."
The Royals trailed by as many as 10 in the first half but managed to close the gap to three at halftime. Freshman Caris Lucas, a Page County alum, gave the Royals their first lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer, but Roanoke regained the edge by quarter's end.
Sophomore Lauryn Moore ended the game with eight points and six rebounds, while junior Laila Glymph grabbed six boards of her own.
With many players sidelined, others, such as Lucas and sophomore Savanna Crawford (Riverheads), earned more playing time.
Posey said it's a positive to take from their lack of depth.
"I think anything you go through something like this, you want to stay in the moment," Posey said. "You want to make every opportunity count, but you also think long-term that we're getting them experience. So when we have players back and healthy, we have another recruiting class in, and they have this experience on the floor, it will be huge for us."
Posey is hopeful and expects they'll have a few players back healthy by the time they face Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The recent struggles for the Royals (7-12, 2-10 ODAC) continued after their seventh straight loss, but Posey was happy to see them play hard for almost the entire game.
Hamlet attested to that but said they couldn't get the job done.
"It kind of fell apart towards the middle of the fourth quarter," Hamlet said. "That's just unfortunate, I guess, but at the end of day, we competed for almost four minutes. If we just keep on that path, hopefully, we can have a shot at the tournament."
Roanoke College 19 15 15 25 — 74
Eastern Mennonite 14 17 16 11 — 58
ROANOKE COLLEGE (74) — DeJesse 0 0-0 0, Burrill 2 0-0 4, Brandstatter 2 0-0 5, Kirchner 6 0-0 13, Carter 1 0-0 3, Micallef 2 0-0 4, Haverkamp 3 1-2 7, Keel 5 2-5 12, Nereu 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Sande 11 0-0 25. Totals 32 4-9 74.
EASTERN MENNONITE (58) — Washington 6 6-10 20, Jones 1 0-0 2, Hamlet 9 0-2 21, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lucas 1 0-0 3, Moore 3 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-12 58.
3-Point Goals – Roanoke College 4 (Brandstatter, Kirchner, Carter, Sande 3), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Washington 2, Hamlet 3, Lucas, Moore 2).
