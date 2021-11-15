James Madison freshman quarterback Billy Atkins was forced into action for one snap during Saturday’s 32-22 victory at William & Mary after starter Cole Johnson took a shot to the head after sliding down on a carry in the first half.
Johnson was fine, and returned to put up more than 370 yards total offense with touchdowns through the air and on the ground. But Atkins’ single play put him on the threshold of retaining 2021 as a redshirt season.
Since the NCAA rule change in 2018, football players can play in up to four games in a season and still redshirt. Atkins has now seen the field against Morehead State, Maine, Campbell and Williiam & Mary.
Even though using Atkins, who had a scholarship offer from Buffalo and drew recruiting interest from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh among others, again this season would burn the possibility of a redshirt, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the freshman from Parkton, Md., would remain the Dukes’ primary backup QB.
“Right now he gives us the best shot without Cole,” Cignetti said. “He’ll continue to be the backup.”
For his part, Johnson showed his durability with a quick return to the field after what looked like a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from the Tribe’s Gage Herdman, who was flagged for targeting on the play.
“It’s great to have a sixth-year quarterback like him,” Cignetti said. “That guy is the most physical guy on your team. He’s a leader and our whole team played really hard and tough. It was just another great game by him.”
Injury Update
The Dukes entered the game at William & Mary without some key players on each side of the ball, but Cignetti showed some optimism his team’s overall health was improving heading into the regular-season finale this Saturday at home against Towson.
Redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid missed three straight games, but Cignetti said he’s getting closer to a return.
“He’s sort of in the day-to-day mode,” the coach said.
Additionally, JMU didn’t suit up backup running backs Austin Douglas and Lorenzo Bryant Jr. against the Tribe, relying heavily on Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse to split the carries. Fifth-year senior tight end Clayton Cheatham, who has played nine games this season and has eight career touchdown receptions, went down in pain on a special teams play at W&M.
“I’m feeling better about our running back thing,” Cignetti said. “We’ll get Douglas back. Bryant looks better. Cheatham took a hit on the knee. We think he will return, whether it is this week or not, I’m not sure.”
Second Again
JMU remained No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, behind top-ranked Sam Houston, which again received all 50 first-place votes. Montana State, North Dakota State and Eastern Washington rounded out the top five. Villanova, which handed JMU its only loss this season, came in No. 6. A third team, Rhode Island, represented the CAA in the poll with the Rams checking in at No. 25.
William & Mary, ranked No. 25 a week ago, dropped out after Saturday’s loss to the Dukes.
