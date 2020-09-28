BLACKSBURG – They started four transfers and played four more in Saturday’s season-opening victory.
And Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said those imports from other schools have boosted his program beyond any box score.
“Certainly we talk about how they produce on the field,” Fuente said Monday during his weekly press conference, “but I’m talking about high-end individuals that are leaders and that are doing more than just contributing on the field.”
He said him and assistant coaches do their homework to make sure the players they pursue from the transfer portal fit their team the right way.
“We do our due diligence on them,” Fuente said. “There are people out there that just [see] a guy enter and he’s played a little bit for some school, and they just go out and try to get him.
“We really slow down, try to talk to people and really try to get a good handle on what we’re adding not only as a player, but maybe most importantly as a person. Our staff has done a really good job of vetting those young men and we’ve had some great additions here already.”
In their 45-24 victory against N.C. State, the Hokies started Oregon transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister, Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert, Coastal Carolina transfer center Brock Hoffman and Youngstown State transfer defensive end Justus Reed.
Burmeister threw for 106 yards and rushed for 46 yards. Herbert ran for 104 yards and a touchdown. Hoffman performed so effectively that he was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, and Reed tallied five tackles and two sacks.
Running back Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers), wide receiver Evan Fairs (Kansas), linebacker Austin Rosa (Rutgers), cornerback Devin Taylor (Illinois State) and kickoff specialist John Parker Romo (Tulsa) played, too.
“I couldn’t be happier with how that’s all worked out for Virginia Tech,” Fuente said.
Davis Jr. Is Rookie Of Week
Virginia freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was named ACC Rookie of the Week and ACC Wide Receiver of the Week by the conference on Monday. Davis Jr. made four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his debut game as a member of the Cavaliers, who knocked off Duke this past Saturday.
UVa linebacker Zane Zandier had a career-high 15 tackles against the Blue Devils and earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors for his effort.
Oct. 10 Kickoff Times Released
On Monday, the ACC released game times and TV assignments for its Oct. 10 games. Virginia Tech will travel to North Carolina for a noon showdown on ABC and Virginia will host N.C. State at noon on ACC Network.
