BLACKSBURG – That’s twice now Virginia Tech has had its season opener scrapped since the Atlantic Coast Conference reset the league’s schedule last month.
This past Saturday, the school announced it wouldn’t kick off its campaign against rival Virginia this coming Saturday due to an uptick of coronavirus cases inside the Hokies’ program.
Virginia Tech was initially slated to begin the reconfigured schedule on Sept. 12 against N.C. State, but that got postponed until Sept. 26 due to rising COVID-19 cases in N.C. State’s athletic department.
“We’re dealing with this the best way that we can,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters during a video press conference on Monday, “and we’ve had it happen to us now once with N.C. State and with the full understanding and knowing that the shoe could be on the other foot, and it was.”
He said him, his staff and his players are disappointed that they can’t play the game against Virginia, but that doctors told him there was no way the Hokies could responsibly get through it with so few players available.
Some Virginia Tech players are out due to positive coronavirus tests and others are out because of contact tracing, according to Fuente.
“I was concerned about it,” Fuente said in regard to the time leading up to the postponement, “but it wasn’t until the very end when it became apparent that this was not safe. This had nothing to do with competitive advantage. I called [Virginia coach] Bronco [Mendenhall] on Saturday and talked to him.
“There’s no way we could walk out there and safely put our kids on the football field. That’s just the facts of it and I hate that that’s the situation we’re in.”
Fuente is in his fifth year at Virginia Tech like Mendenhall is in his fifth year at the helm of the Cavaliers. The two had prior crossover and coached against each other when Mendenhall held the same gig at BYU and Fuente was the offensive coordinator at TCU and eventually the coach at Memphis. BYU and Memphis played against each other in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl, which concluded with a brawl between the sides afterward.
“We’ve coached against each other for a long time,” Fuente said. “... We actually shared an ugly scene in the Memphis-BYU game in the bowl game there and we talked the day after that scene. And low and behold, we find ourselves here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, so I just felt like it was the right thing to do.
“We have competed so hard against each other for so many years and there’s certainly empathy there that we all understand what we’re all going through, but I wanted to make sure he knew what was happening and why it was happening from me and not from someone else.”
Hunter Suspended
Virginia Tech junior safety Devon Hunter was indefinitely suspended from all team activities, the school announced Monday.
Hunter played in all 13 games last season and made two starts while registering 16 total tackles.
Times Set For Sept. 26 Games
On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released game times and television details for its Sept. 26 contests.
Virginia Tech hosts N.C. State at 8 p.m. and it’ll be televised on the ACC Network. N.C. State has not played yet, but the Wolfpack will open this Saturday against Wake Forest.
Earlier in the day on Sept. 26, Virginia welcomes Duke to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville for a 4 p.m. kickoff and that also will be shown on the ACC Network. Duke lost this past weekend at Notre Dame and plays again this Saturday against Boston College.
