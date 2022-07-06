New members James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi have only officially been in the Sun Belt for less than a week to make it a 14-team conference.
But fans are already forced back to imagining league realignment scenarios after UCLA and USC announced they were bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
Another wave of conference movement is officially upon us.
The Pac-12 and Big 12 are likely to respond to the Southern California schools’ move. The Big Ten and SEC are well on their way to becoming super conferences, leaving everyone wondering what comes next and what it will mean for the rest of the college sports world.
The Sun Belt is in a relatively stable position, having just solidified a league with two regional divisions, strong fan bases and just about the best TV deal a conference of its current status could muster.
But that doesn’t prevent fans from discussing the possibility of expansion or further changes to the Sun Belt landscape.
It’s too early to know much, and what happens next depends largely on what moves the current Power 5 leagues make.
That said, here’s a breakdown of what makes sense from a Sun Belt standpoint:
Expansion, Yes Or No?
When the Big Ten and SEC decided to go to 16 teams there were two big factors at play. First, both own valuable TV networks. That means market size matters as urban locations in California and Texas automatically bring millions of cable subscribers. The value of the brands added — Texas and Oklahoma for the SEC and ESPN, and UCLA and USC for the Big Ten and FOX — factor into the overall deals with TV empires. Those programs bring enough interest that in the end every team in their conferences will earn more money.
Are there programs the Sun Belt could reasonably add to make it a 16-team league that means more TV revenue for the existing members? Possibly, but it’s far from a sure thing.
Karl Benson, commissioner of the Sun Belt from 2012-19, was before that commissioner of the WAC. Shortly after taking over — the wheels were already in motion before he got the job in 1994 — the WAC became the first 16-team Division I-A football conference. That was a move that ultimately failed because of the league’s expansive geography spanning from Hawaii to Houston.
Benson thinks any further expansion move for the Sun Belt should be about continuing to regionalize as much as bolstering TV value. The current Sun Belt deal with ESPN runs through 2031 and the network isn’t necessarily in a hurry to begin another round of renegotiations.
Perhaps moving to 16 or more teams by adding within the already established geographical footprint could allow the Sun Belt to focus even more on its East-West geographical split and continue to cut travel costs while selling more tickets for games featuring natural rivals.
“ESPN is not just going to, out of the goodness of their hearts, give additional rights fees to a conference over and above what the contract calls for,” Benson said. “With all due respect to the four that came in, they are great fits, but I’m not sure they added much value for ESPN. When I was commissioner of the Sun Belt it was more important to me to fix the geography than to generate any more money.”
But TV Still Plays A Role, Right?
It does, but the gap between the power conferences and the Group of 5 has been growing wider for two decades to the point they are not playing the same game in TV negotiations. Twenty years ago the difference in conference revenue between what became the Power 5 and the Group of 5 was $25 to $50 million a year. When this round of realignment is over, it could be a $1 billion or more in some cases.
For the Big Ten, $100 million per school can be a stronger motivator for change than the seven-figure amounts the Sun Belt programs might expect. That said, the Sun Belt leadership has to be watching what happens next with the Pac-12 and Big 12, and what that leads to in the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference. A current Sun Belt source said unlike last fall when SBC leadership was racing Conference USA to lock down commitments from JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss, the league can afford to be patient this time around.
ESPN closley guards the details of its deal with the Sun Belt, which expanded in 2021. But with information that’s available to the public it appears that the new 14-team version of the league commands around $25 million to $28 million from the network. Among Group of 5 conferences, that’s far below what the AAC was getting before Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12, believed to be around $75 million.
But the American is losing its biggest brands — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — to the Big 12. Benson estimates the AAC will be worth closer to $30 million after replacing those schools with North Texas, Florida Atlantic, UTSA, UAB, Charlotte and Rice. Should the AAC lose any more teams, the Sun Belt could find itself in an even stronger position comparatively.
Even if the newest version of the American can remain intact, the Sun Belt and AAC are living in the same neighborhood now in terms of TV pull. It’s possible some AAC members might see the allure of a Sun Belt that’s getting stronger athletically and features a more compact (and budget friendly) geographic footprint.
If the Sun Belt were ever able to snatch some of the more desirable AAC schools, it would likely attract a more lucrative media rights deal than the American. The question is if adding any schools and splitting the pie more ways would increase the current per school payout.
So Who Could The Sun Belt Add?
Again, it’s far too early with too many pieces still moving to say if expansion would pay off for the Sun Belt. But if commissioner Keith Gill and the league presidents and athletic directors ever decide to go that way, there are some candidates that make more sense than others. Expansion might only work if the Sun Belt takes big swings while remaining regional. Pulling a program like Missouri State or Delaware out of the FCS likely does little to improve the league’s financial or competitive profile. Dipping too far into Florida or further west into Texas stretches the geographic footprint in a way that starts to recreate the untenable nature of the old Conference USA or American.
East Carolina: There are already pockets of Pirates fans who think if ECU’s dreams of ever jumping to a Power 5 league are dead then it would be better to play in a conference with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, JMU and ODU. ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert told the Daily New-Record a year ago it was the AAC’s TV deal that made a more regional league less appealing for the Pirates. Right now ECU makes more than double the amount of money from ESPN as the Sun Belt schools. If that ever changes don’t be surprised if the Pirates were a prime candidate to be an eighth team in the Sun Belt East.
Memphis: Adding ECU in the East and Memphis in the West would be an absolute best-case expansion scenario for the Sun Belt, but it’s a long shot based on those schools’ previous aspirations. The Tigers have to be maneuvering right now for a potential spot in a power conference such as the Big 12. But that doesn’t seem as likely as it might have about a week ago. The Sun Belt might be a hard sell to Memphis fans, but geographically it makes sense with Arkansas State about an hour down the road. Reuniting with Southern Miss, who the Tigers played 63 times between 1935 and 2012, might also hold some appeal if the AAC brand diminishes.
UAB: The Blazers are leaving a terrible TV deal in Conference USA for the AAC. That move made a lot of sense for UAB a few months ago, and there’s certainly no regret for escaping CUSA. But the Blazers might be in a similar situation as ECU. If the AAC TV money dries up, perhaps a conference that has five teams within approximately 300 miles of Birmingham would sound pretty good compared to traipsing to Philadelphia one week and Tulsa the next.
UTSA: The Roadrunners are coming off their best football season ever and are moving from CUSA to the AAC to give that conference a foothold in the San Antonio market. Market size has never been a huge concern for Sun Belt leadership, but it doesn’t necessarily hurt either. Less than an hour from Texas State in San Marcos, UTSA could balance out an East Coast addition without expanding the borders of the league.
Tulane: Sun Belt headquarters are in New Orleans, but the conference currently has no team there. It’s getting repetitive, but essentially everything said about Memphis and ECU would also apply to the Green Wave. Tulane, though, is a private school while the Sun Belt is made up entirely of state schools with large, passionate fan bases. One of the most appealing aspects of the 14-team Sun Belt is the consistent culture of its members.
Charlotte: The 49ers, like UAB and UTSA, are jumping from Conference USA to the AAC. Geographically it makes sense to look at another school in North Carolina, but Charlotte is a less prestigious brand than others listed and there is a sense the Sun Belt East schools would much prefer ECU if the league ever looks to the Carolinas again.
Conference USA Leftovers: Of the schools remaining in CUSA after last fall’s realignment, Western Kentucky and/or Middle Tennessee State might make sense on some level, but does either move the needle enough to make expansion worth it? Benson said Louisiana Tech was willing to pay to join the Sun Belt last fall and essentially was told to go kick rocks by Louisiana and Louisiana Monroe. Liberty fits geographically and is successful athletically, but it’s not clear JMU or ODU would push for another Virginia school and all that comes with the Flames off the field.
The Bottom Line?
A lot depends on what happens at the top. As Benson points out, right now there is one clear dividing line between Power 5 and Group of 5, and the difference in money is gigantic. If the SEC and Big Ten become a Power 2, there may soon be more tiers involved. The gap between the top and bottom will only widen, but is it possible the gap between a weakened Pac-12 and conferences such as the Mountain West, Sun Belt and American actually shrinks?
Might there be a TV market for a second-tier playoff if the SEC and Big Ten go off on their own? What becomes of the ACC and Big 12 if they aren’t a part of whatever the new super conferences have cooking or if the Big Ten and SEC decide they want to expand even further?
All of those factors could help determine if further expansion ever makes sense for the Sun Belt. But it does appear that by moving fast on realignment following the Texas and Oklahoma bombshell last summer, the Sun Belt is, for the moment anyway, facing fewer dire question marks than most FBS conferences and may have some flexibility going forward.
