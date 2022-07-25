A day ahead of the league’s annual Media Days, the Sun Belt Conference locked popular commissioner Keith Gill into a long term deal.
The Sun Belt announced a contract extension for Gill, who had an approval rating of better than 80 percent in a recent survey of Sun Belt fans by The Athletic, to keep the commissioner signed with the conference into 2030.
Gill, who took over the SBC in 2019 replacing the retiring Karl Benson, signed an extension of his previous deal that had him signed through 2026. No salary figures were given, but Sun Belt Conference tax forms for 2020, the most recent available publicly, list Gill as being paid $383,664.
In his time as Sun Belt commissioner, Gill has continued to increase the league’s exposure nationally, including the new deals with ESPN. He was also at the helm during the recent rounds of conference realignment. Last fall saw the Sun Belt solidify its status as a competitive Group of 5 league, adding James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss as new members while avoiding other conference poaching successful Sun Belt members.
“Commissioner Gill has been a tremendous leader for the Sun Belt Conference, just as we expected he would be when we hired him,” Texas State president Kelly Damphousse, who was chancellor at fellow Sun Belt member Arkansas State at the start of Gill’s tenure, said in a press release.
“What we did not anticipate at the time was the impact of a global pandemic on athletics or how soon we would be dealing with realignment. In both cases Keith provided excellent leadership to the SBC Board of Directors, our institutional leadership, and the conference staff. After convening a COVID mitigation plan, for example, the SBC was one of the first conferences to commit to playing a full slate of football games in Fall 2020, which provided our schools increased exposure through linear broadcasts.”
Media days for the conference begin Tuesday in New Orleans and with expansion it marks the first time it has been extended into a multi-day event with main stage press conferences streaming on ESPN+.
While employment contracts are hardly unbreakable, the extension for Gill does add to appearance of stability for the Sun Belt, which a decade ago was considered the weakest of the FBS conferences. Today, with another round of conference realignment underway it appears the league is poised to continue to move up the Group of 5 ladder.
“I am proud of the way our membership has pulled together through the COVID-19 pandemic and realignment and look forward to the bright future that lies ahead for the Sun Belt,” Gill said.
