Terrance Greene Jr. walked into Bridgeforth Stadium for the first time as a visiting player during the 2019 FCS playoffs and knew something felt different.
The atmosphere was something he hadn’t played in up to that point, he said. The stadium was packed and the crowd was loud. He said it immediately told him that Harrisonburg was a “football town.”
Greene, who played against James Madison as a wide receiver with Monmouth in the second round of the FCS playoffs, led the Hawks in receiving that day with 72 yards and a touchdown reception.
Just a few years later, Greene entered the transfer portal and committed to the Dukes on Wednesday night, just hours after JMU lost star wideout Antwane Wells Jr. to the transfer portal.
Scoring the touchdown felt right for Greene. So when the Dukes came calling, he said he knew it was the right fit.
“Scoring that touchdown in the end zone, it just felt like I could be here,” Greene said. “Fast forward to today, I felt that if I could score a touchdown then, I could score many more touchdowns in that end zone.”
That touchdown Greene scored in 2019, coincidentally, was the final score of the evening for Monmouth as JMU stormed past the Hawks 66-21.
Even though it was a blowout, Greene’s play opened the eyes of the JMU coaching staff and head coach Curt Cignetti, according to Greene.
“They just said that game opened their eyes with me playing the way that I played,” Greene said. “Once they heard that I was in the portal, they got kind of excited that there could be an opportunity that I could play for them.”
Greene said he has always paid attention to JMU and what it does, beginning in high school after ESPN’s College GameDay appeared on campus twice.
“JMU was always the place I paid attention to from a far just because it was so mainstream, it was always in the headlines for good things,” Greene said.
The Dukes' move to the FBS was also a leading factor in Greene’s decision to land in Harrisonburg. He said it was his goal to finish his collegiate career at college football’s highest level and with the Dukes’ schedule expected to be a majority FBS next year, it was the perfect fit.
Greene starred at Monmouth for four years at the FCS level, recording just over 2,000 career receiving yards and 20 career touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Big South selection and ranks seventh all-time in program history in receiving and logged the fifth-most receiving touchdowns.
The Philadelphia, Pa. native has an edge when he plays and Greene wants to bring it with him to JMU.
“If you think about athletes that come from Philadelphia, they’re really gritty and hardworking, very humble,” Greene said. “I feel like I bring that to the receiver room.”
Greene said JMU was in constant contact with him during the recruiting process, calling him about once every three days and checking in via text almost every day. He added that they checked on him the most and he felt that it was the coaching staff that he wanted to play for.
The coaching staff’s culture and proven winning was another reason for Greene, but he also liked how Cignetti, who once coached wide receivers at Alabama, ran the team.
“He’s a players coach, he knows how to lead a program in the right direction,” Greene said of Cignetti.
JMU’s offense, which had two receivers each log more than 1,000 yards last season, excites Greene, knowing that the Dukes trust their wide receivers.
“It makes a football player excited knowing that the team needs him to win, the team needs him to be a big part of a win,” Greene said of JMU’s offense. “It puts pressure on the receivers’ shoulders, which can be hard for some and also motivation for others.”
Greene’s decision came one day shy of his birthday, which was intentional. He wanted the recruiting process to be done so he could enjoy the day.
“I just wanted to make it before my birthday to get the relief off my shoulders," Greene said. "Now that I’ve made it, I feel more relieved and I feel more enjoyable for my day of birth.”
Greene will use his final year of eligibility next season and will arrive on campus next week for the spring semester.
