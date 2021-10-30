At halftime, James Madison leads Elon 35-14 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
The two quarterbacks – JMU’s Cole Johnson and Elon’s Davis Cheek – were excellent, but Johnson was a bit better. Johnson completed 21-of-22 throws for 276 yards and five touchdowns in the first half while Cheek threw for 135 yards and two scores.
Here are a few other observations from the first 30 minutes:
- Both Johnson and Cheek threw long touchdowns in the first half, hitting their respected receivers in stride on those opportunities.
Cheek’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Daughtry evened the game at 7 in the first quarter, and Johnson’s 58-yard scoring pass to Kris Thornton provided the Dukes a 21-14 advantage in the second quarter.
- The two signal-callers went back-and-forth for most of the half, before Cheek finally made the lone mistake for either quarterback.
Cheek was intercepted by Dukes cornerback Taurus Carroll midway through the second quarter. Carroll returned the ball to the Elon 8-yardline and JMU made good on the turnover to take a two-touchdown lead when Johnson hit Antwane Wells Jr. for a 6-yard score.
- The Dukes finally snapped a run of nine straight red-zone trips without a touchdown – that dated back to their loss earlier this month against Villanova – when Johnson connected with tight end Clayton Cheatham on an 8-yard pass to open the game’s scoring with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
JMU had an opportunity to end that unwanted streak at eight earlier in the opening stanza, but failed to punch the ball into the end zone when given three opportunities to do so on fourth-and-goal tries from the 1.
The Dukes showed a different wrinkle in their unsuccessful effort, too. On their first fourth-and-goal attempt, running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. took a direct snap with defensive linemen Mike Greene and Bryce Carter used as extra blockers, but failed. Elon was called for offsides, so JMU got another crack.
And on the very next play, Elon bailed the Dukes out again when it was called for offsides when it stopped JMU a second time. On the third go, the Phoenix stopped JMU and stayed onside, leaving the Dukes with an empty opening drive.
