NEWARK, Del. – At halftime, Delaware leads James Madison 10-9 at Delaware Stadium.
The Dukes haven’t moved the ball well on offense while the Blue Hens scored the game’s only touchdown on a pass from quarterback Zach Gwynn to wide receiver James Collins.
Here are a few observations from the first half:
- The Dukes’ recent red-zone woes continued through the opening half on Saturday.
JMU settled for a pair of Ethan Ratke field goals on its two trips into the red zone against the Blue Hens, extending a run of consecutive red-zone trips without a touchdown to eight in a row – dating back to the Dukes’ loss earlier this season against Villanova.
For the season, JMU has turned only 15 of its 31 red-zone trips into touchdowns.
- For the first half, the Dukes managed 110 yards of total offense and only 3.1 yards per play, which is one of the reasons they’re struggling to put the ball in the end zone. What’s given the Dukes their chances is great field position, with an averaging start spot of their own 46-yard line.
- Delaware backup quarterback Gwynn started, and JMU isn’t getting as much pressure on the second-string signal-caller as it thought it could entering Saturday.
In the second quarter, Gwynn led a 10-play, 76-yard drive that finished with a 26-yard touchdown throw to James Collins, who beat Dukes cornerback Greg Ross to make the catch.
For the first half, JMU has only one sack. It came on UD’s first possession when defensive end Isaac Ukwu and linebacker Kelvin Azanama combined to sack Gwynn for a loss of 17 on a third-down play.
The consequent punt and great field position that the sack led to didn’t amount to anything more for the Dukes, though. In Delaware territory, JMU turned the ball over on four downs after four run plays for nine yards.
- In addition to Ratke, JMU got strong special teams play from punter Harry O’Kelly and special-teamer Jailin Walker.
O’Kelly averaged 38 yards per punt and pinned Delaware at its own 2 in the second quarter.
Walker made a tackle on the game’s opening kickoff and recovered an onside kick after Delaware tried to catch JMU by surprise after taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
