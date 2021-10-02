James Madison leads New Hampshire, 17-7, at halftime at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H.
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson is 22-of-28 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
- Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Reggie Brown with 17 seconds left in the first half extended JMU’s lead again to 10 points to take momentum back from the Wildcats heading into the locker room.
- The score prior to Johnson’s throw to Brown, perhaps, was tighter than it should’ve been. Midway through the second quarter, it appeared as if JMU was destined for a three-score edge and a possible runaway win, but a costly giveaway inside the red zone doomed the Dukes.
With a 10-0 lead, wide receiver Kris Thornton fumbled when he was hit by New Hampshire safety Noah Stansbury. Fellow safety Noah Palm, picked up the fumble and sprinted 92 yards for a touchdown to trim JMU’s advantage to 10-7.
The turnover was the first giveaway of the season for JMU.
- Thornton, as anticipated, has been quarterback Cole Johnson’s go-to target this afternoon.
With New Hampshire bringing pressures, one way to avoid the pressure is for Johnson to get the ball out of his hands quickly. The speedy Thornton is an ideal weapon to use against the blitz.
Through the first 30 minutes, Thornton has seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
- Third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti, likely sensing his team needed a bit of a spark in the opening quarter, called for a fake field goal. It was executed by holder Alex Miller for an 11-yard run and first down to extend their second series.
Remember, Miller just this past spring scored a rushing a touchdown on a fake field goal against William & Mary, so he has experience pulling off a trick.
The special teams play kept what would turn into a 93-yard scoring drive alive for JMU. The series ended when Johnson connected with Thornton for a 15-yard touchdown.
- Fifth-year senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese got his touch of the season in the second quarter. He missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury.
Third-year sophomore Latrele Palmer got the start at running back, though, and leads the team with nine carries at halftime.
