RICHMOND – At halftime, James Madison leads Richmond 13-3 at Robins Stadium.
Wide receiver Kris Thornton and linebacker Kelvin Azanama have played well for the Dukes, with Thornton tallying six catches for 78 yards and Azanama racking up three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss during the first half. Here are a few other observations from the first 30 minutes:
- Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner made, perhaps, the most important play of the first half when he forced Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson to fumble with the Dukes driving into Richmond territory with less than two minutes to go before halftime. Turner recovered the fumble, too, and derailed JMU’s chances to extend its lead to 20-3, or at the worst 16-3.
- JMU’s offense looked sharp through the air, but at the same time also struggled to run the ball between the tackles.
Johnson connected on a 49-yard throw to Thornton, who secured the catch with a full-extension grab to put the Dukes in the red zone during their second possession, and that injected some temporary energy into the unit. Ultimately, though, they had to settle for a field goal following the long play when two runs for four yards and an incompletion wasn’t good enough to get into the end zone.
The Dukes’ only touchdown came when Johnson hit running back Solomon Vanhorse on a route out of the backfield for a 25-yard catch. Vanhorse hauled it in without breaking his stride and no defender touched him on his way to the end zone.
- The Spiders were on their third-string quarterback by the time their third series on offense rolled around.
Backup Beau English, who started in place of Joe Mancuso (finger), suffered an injury to his right hand on Richmond’s second possession and was questionable to return until he did midway through the second quarter. In English’s place, redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy entered. The Dukes have combined to sack English and Hardy four times.
In the past when JMU’s defense has matched up against an inexperienced quarterback, the Dukes typically bring pressure and they likely will continue to do so throughout the second half.
- Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke has bounced back nicely after missing two field-goal tries last week in the fourth quarter against Villanova.
Ratke made both attempts in the first half – a 23-yard field goal and a 32-yard field goal.
