At halftime, James Madison has all the momentum as it leads Weber State, 17-3, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Here are some observations from the first half.
- The Dukes captured that momentum late in the second quarter when it appeared likely the Wildcats would punch the ball into the end zone to even the score at 10. But from the JMU 5-yard line, Weber State quarterback Randall Johnson couldn’t cleanly handle a snap when the Dukes’ interior defensive line jarred the Wildcats’ offensive line backward. As Johnson began tumbling toward the ground, he fumbled and Dukes safety Josh Sarratt scooped and sprinted to score an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown to extend JMU’s advantage to 17-3.
It was the second defensive score for the Dukes in as many weeks, and the first critical play for Sarratt in the purple and gold. A transfer from VMI, Sarratt had three tackles across JMU’s first two wins over Morehead State and Maine.
- JMU kicker Ethan Ratke became the all-time leader for field goals in the FCS with his 46-yarder in the opening quarter to tie the game 3-3. He now has 76 field goals for his career, separating from former Montana kicker Dan Carpenter who previously held the mark with 75 field goals.
- Dukes defensive end Isaac Ukwu had a productive first half, tallying three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. His sack of Weber State quarterback Randall Johnson on the game’s first possession derailed the Wildcats’ drive, which had reached JMU territory on the heels of a 55-yard return by WSU return man Rashid Shaheed. So, instead of being able to fully capitalize on Shaheed’s great special teams play, Weber State was forced to settle for a field goal.
As a team, JMU has racked up seven tackles for loss in the first 30 minutes.
