James Madison leads Maine, 24-0, midway through Saturday’s contest at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. have connected twice for touchdowns, helping to build the advantage. Here are a few observations from the first half:
- The chemistry Johnson and Wells Jr. have proved to be too much for Maine to cover. Wells Jr. outran Maine defensive backs in one-on-one coverage for long scores and Johnson hit his standout wide receiver in stride on each occasion.
Touchdown catches for Wells Jr. went for 73 yards and 51 yards, giving Wells Jr. his fifth straight game with at least one touchdown. Wells Jr. has 157 receiving yards and Johnson has thrown for 305 passing yards.
- The Dukes opened the game with an efficient scoring drive, parading 67 yards over four plays – in 1:44 – with ease to find the end zone and take the initial lead.
Three of the four plays were passes from Johnson, and all three were throws of at least 18 yards. Johnson capped the series, with a 27-yard touchdown throw off play action to a tight end Noah Turner, who was wide open. For Turner, a sixth-year senior, it was his first career touchdown.
- JMU defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji had a critical sack early in the second quarter to push Maine out of field-goal range when the Dukes were clinging to a 10-0 edge. With Maine facing a third-and-5 from the Dukes 32, Nwabuoku-Okonji took down Black Bears quarterback Derek Robertson for a loss of eight yards, forcing them to punt when it looked like they were on their way to getting on the board.
Nwabuoku-Okonji, a second-year transfer from Minnesota, thrived during training camp last month, prompting Dukes coach Curt Cignetti at the time to praise him and be excited about the prospects of the upcoming season for Nwabuoku-Okonji. He proved his coach right on that play.
- Maine starting quarterback Joe Fagnano went down with an injury in the opening quarter and hasn’t returned. Robertson, a redshirt freshman, is playing in just the second game of his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.