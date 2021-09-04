At the half, James Madison leads visiting Morehead State, 17-3, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Dukes senior quarterback Cole Johnson has thrown for 145 yards and two scores. On defense, JMU safety Chris Chukwuneke leads the team with five tackles. He also has a tackle for loss and half a sack. Here are a few observations from the first half:
- JMU’s speed on offense has helped the Dukes separate from the Eagles. Johnson connected with slot receiver Kris Thornton streaking down the seam for a 54-yard touchdown to open up the scoring in the first quarter.
When Thornton caught the ball, he was already six strides ahead of the opposing defensive back. Running back Kaelon Black has 144 total yards of offense, and he’s aided the offense in moving the ball in a variety of ways.
- Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer deserves credit for creating an offensive game plan to keep his team way more competitive through the first half than the Eagles were at any point against JMU during the spring contest the two teams played.
Plays were designed to get the ball out of quarterback Mark Pappas’ hands quickly in order to avoid any pressure the Dukes’ D-Line could create. Pappas threw the ball 21 times during the opening quarter, which concluded with JMU leading 7-3. His 21st throw, though, was intercepted by Dukes safety Que Reid and that interception led to the Dukes extending their lead early in the second quarter.
Pappas finished the first half 15-of-28 for 150 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice, with both sacks coming on the final two plays of the first half.
The large number of pass plays have also led to penalties drawn. Players in the JMU secondary were called for pass interference once and holding twice, extending MSU drives three times.
- Three returning Dukes starters – defensive tackle Mike Greene, running back Percy Agyei-Obese and cornerback Wesley McCormick – aren’t dressed for this evening’s contest. Agyei-Obese (hamstring) was questionable for the game and McCormick is still recovering from sports hernia surgery while an answer on Greene’s absence will likely come postgame.
Without Greene, JMU deployed a rotation of defensive linemen during the first half, which is what the Dukes plan to do throughout this fall with their D-Line. They played eight different defensive linemen in the opening quarter alone against the Eagles. Ohio State transfer Zaid Hamdan started in Greene’s place.
- In place of Agyei-Obese, Black started at running back, and the first 30 minutes provided a glimpse of why Dukes coach Curt Cignetti was so excited about Black this past month during training camp.
Black carried 11 times for 96 yards, and showcased an ability to change direction very quickly to avoid being tackled. He also had a 46-yard catch out of the backfield in the second quarter, displaying his speed after the catch to escape into Morehead State territory.
