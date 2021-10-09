At halftime, No. 3 James Madison leads Villanvoa, 27-16, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Dukes senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese has two rushing touchdowns. Here are a few observations from the first half.
- Momentum shifted midway into the second quarter completely in favor of JMU.
With a 17-16 lead, defensive end Isaac Ukwu’s sack and hit on Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith forced Smith to fumble, and JMU’s Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji recovered it at the Villanova 17.
The Dukes needed only two plays to turn the turnover into a touchdown when running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored on a 5-yard run. That extended JMU’s lead to 24-16.
- Choices to keep a second-quarter drive alive with fourth-down conversions worked twice for Dukes coach Curt Cignetti and ultimately benefited his squad when they capped the 14-play, 70-yard series with a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cole Johnson to go ahead of the Wildcats.
Cignetti elected to go for a fourth-and-1 from JMU’s own 39, and running back Latrele Palmer converted it with a 2-yard carry. Later on the series and inside the red zone, another fourth-and-2 was converted for a first down when Johnson threw a screen to Kris Thornton, who secured the catch and scampered past the chains.
- Earlier in the week, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said he wouldn’t just abandon the running game because JMU’s defense was so good against it.
Ferrante’s decision to trust his offensive line and backs have paid off for the Wildcats. Villanova racked up 97 rushing yards in the first quarter, which is more than JMU had given up against the run in any of its previous games.
Villanova running back Justin Covington’s 56-yard touchdown gave the Wildcats a 13-7 edge in the opening stanza, and they could’ve grown their larger on their next possession. But a would-be 60-yard touchdown run for Covington was called back because of a holding penalty.
The Wildcats’ first score of the game came on a 15-yard scramble into the end zone for Smith.
- JMU running back Solomon Vanhorse returned from suspension, and he’s had an impact on the game.
The Dukes got a 45-yard kickoff return from Vanhorse in the first quarter to setup their first touchdown drive. On the series, Vanhorse caught a 9-yard pass for a first down and in doing so took a hit from Villanova linebacker Amin Black, which was ultimately ruled targeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.