Aiming to take that next step this season, expectations are on the rise for Eastern Mennonite women's basketball.
The Royals off to a 3-2 start with one loss in conference play, but are opening some eyes as a team that could surpass its 10th-place preseason expectation in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Former Luray High standout Jenny Posey has been the EMU head coach since 2018. She has collegiate experience on the court as well, having played at Bridgewater from 2008-2012 and being named third team All-ODAC.
Posey said anytime they can get wins, they should be happy. This year, however, they’re focusing on executing at a higher level — even when they win.
“That’s been really cool to see that mindset shift,” Posey said. “Obviously, we want to be happy about winning but we also want to play to the level that we know we’re capable of playing.”
In their 64-55 win over Wilson on Nov. 13, Posey said they played well in spurts and because of that, she added some people may not have been able to tell whether they won or not.
This is because of the mindset Posey has instilled, noting the players have set high standards for themselves.
Last year, Posey noted how they had a younger team who didn’t have experience playing in the ODAC.
The sophomores now have that year under their belts, and Posey feels the team captains — Mya Hamlet and Trinity Price — are setting the tone.
“They are two of the hardest-working people that I’ve ever coached,” Posey said. “When they come to practice every day, it’s business. They are there to get better individually and they’re to push the team to get better, too. That is really cool to be a part of on a daily basis.”
Posey said both of their maturity levels are way higher than a normal college student. They’re able to emotionally remove themselves from situations and do what’s best for the team.
“I don’t even know a lot of 30-year-olds that can do that,” Posey said. “They are the kind of kids that even if they have things stacked against them, they have jobs or other family responsibilities, they — all summer long — get their workouts in [and] ask other people if they’re doing their workouts. They hold themselves to a high standard and then they’re growing in that aspect of being able to hold others to a high standard as well.”
Hamlet played and started in all 24 games last season, leading the Royals in points per game with 12.6. The Lynchburg native feels the team has a lot of energy right now and is eager to win.
“The energy has just been there, people want it, they want to win, they want to be great, so it’s just a good environment to be around,” Hamlet said. “We’re super encouraging towards each other, too. We want to make sure that we’re picking each other up and know we got each other’s backs.”
The biggest thing Hamlet learned over her freshman year is that “everybody’s good” and any team can win on any given night, explaining that the bottom of the ODAC can take down some of the top ODAC teams at times.
“Nothing’s a walk in the park, everything’s a dogfight, but it’s fun to come out there and fight and compete every night,” Hamlet said. “Regardless of who we’re playing.”
Price will look to add to her freshman year as well. She averaged 7.5 points per game in 24 games played. Price said the team needs to improve on rebounding the most, noting that the team is on the shorter side.
“We don’t have a lot of height, but I believe we’re faster than a lot of teams,” Price said. “I think transition will be something that we will have to work on and that will be our bread and butter, along with defense.”
The Royals have something to prove this year. Ranked 10th in the preseason polls, Price said it’s been an added motivation to do well.
In a sense, Price said they have nothing to lose.
“We have to go out on the floor and give it all we got,” Price said. “We’re pretty much the underdogs, so people are expecting us to lose. I believe that just means we have to go out there and prove them wrong.”
