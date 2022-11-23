Suddenly riding a two-game winning streak, confidence is rising for Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals cruised to a 58-31 rout of winless Regent in non-conference women's basketball action inside Yoder Arena on Tuesday, led by an inspired performance from one of the team's leaders this season.
Sophomore guard Mya Hamlet tallied her second double-double of the season, putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds and said afterward that the team played in honor of fellow EMU guard Trinity Price, who left the game in the first quarter after injuring her left leg.
"When I first saw it, it was heartbreaking,” Hamlet said. “I feel like the energy from the entire team went down. Then we realized we had an entire game left to play and why not try to dedicate it to not only children’s cancer, but now dedicate it to one of our teammates, who’s obviously injured.”
With Price out, the Royals put their heads down and went to work. Up by three at the end of the first quarter, the EMU went on an 11-0 run in the second and had 12 points off turnovers. The Royals outscored Regent 17-5 and ultimately never looked back, coasting to the win.
Eastern Mennonite head coach Jenny Posey said she’s always been a defensive coach. So, naturally, to have a team execute well on defense has been enjoyable to witness.
“To see that fuel our offense, it’s really exciting as well,” Posey said. “We just have to work on when we speed other teams up and we force them into those turnovers. We have to work on taking care of the basketball and not feeling sped up on the offensive end.”
Posey said after the game that Price would get checked out and believes she’s OK.
She said it was hard to go on without her, but her team pushed through adversity.
“We have some amazing kids in this program, but Trinity Price and Mya Hamlet are definitely our heartbeat,” Posey said. “When you get that heartbeat hurt a little bit, it’s something that shakes everybody up a little bit. I think the sentiment in the locker room was that she plays her tail off every day, and we need to come out in the second half and we need to play and make her proud.”
The contest was EMU’s last game before Thanksgiving and Posey was worried going into the game that her team might be “mentally checked out” with the holiday coming up.
She was impressed at how her team pushed through and held down Regent defensively each quarter.
“I was really, really happy with the defensive effort,” Posey said. “I think we should’ve produced a little more offensively, but to have that defensive effort was great.”
The pivotal second quarter also saw freshman Caris Lucas drain two 3-pointers. The Page County High graduate now has eight 3-pointers this season.
Posey, a Luray alum, always wanted to coach someone from Page. She said she's glad to have Lucas on her team.
“She’s everything that I’ve ever wanted in a kid from that area,” Posey said. “She’s a hard-worker, she’s tough-nosed, she’s fearless when she gets out there about shooting. She’s a freshman and she’s taking 3s from five, 10 feet behind the arc like it’s nothing. It’s really cool to see her produce.”
Other top scorers for EMU included Lauryn Moore with 10 while Lucas and Jordyn Wright-Goode each had six.
Hamlet was happy with the team’s performance and mentioned that Posey pushed them to go into Thanksgiving break with a victory.
“We just wanted to come out, play, get this game over with [and] put it away early, so we could go home to our families at the end of the day,” Hamlet said. “I’m really happy that we played how we played and came out with the [win].”
The Royals (4-2) have a week off before they take on Shenandoah on the road on Nov. 30.
Posey believes the break is a benefit and good timing for her team.
“We got a couple of kids banged up right now,” Posey said. “I think it’s good time for them to be able to rest a little bit and recover and hopefully get back after it with some fresh energy next week.”
Regent 8 5 9 9 — 31
Eastern Mennonite 11 17 12 18 — 58
REGENT (31) — Cross 4 7-11 15, Duncan 0 0-0 0, Conyers 0 0-0 0, Thompson 1 0-2 3, Osadiaye 0 0-0 0, Murrell 5 2-6 13, McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Carreno 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-19 31.
EASTERN MENNONITE (58) — Washington 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 2-2 2, Carey 0 2-4 2, George 1 0-0 2, Hamlet 7 1-1 15, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Redfearn 1 0-1 3, Price 2 1-1 5, Lucas 2 0-0 6, Moore 6 0-0 13, Wright-Goode 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 6-9 58.
3-Point Goals — Regent 2 (Thompson, Murrell), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Lucas 2, Redfearn, Moore).
