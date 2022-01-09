Don’t be alarmed if you hear an occasional quack come from the Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball locker room after a win.
It’s just freshman Mya Hamlet celebrating with her team.
“She does, like, a ducky dance,” Royals senior Constance Komara said about the 5-foot-9 guard Hamlet. “It’s so hilarious. It lightens the mood, too. [EMU coach Jenny Posey] will come in and say, 'Show us your dancing.' I love that about her.”
Described as versatile, selfless and defensive, the young gun from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is all focus during games. It’s afterward that the shell cracks, though, and Komara said all it takes is two words for the entire Royals team to laugh at Hamlet's antics.
That lightheartedness is one of many tools at the freshman’s disposal as she leads a young Royals team in points (16.1), minutes (29.5) and is tied for second in rebounds (6.1) per game. She's also averaging 2.7 steals and 1.5 assists per contest.
“Right now, I'm pretty confident,” Hamlet said. “[Posey] had to sit down and have a few conversations with me and tell me that she believes in me and that she knows I'm a good player. So, after that, it was just up to me to to believe in myself.”
Posey said versatility is what her staff’s worked on recruiting-wise as the team continues to go through a rebuild and is headlined by underclassmen this season. Minus two seniors, the rest of the EMU roster is made up of sophomores and freshmen.
Posey said Hamlet certainly checks the versatility box and that, if she could, she would never take the freshman off the court.
“We really wanted to recruit versatile players with good length and athleticism,and [Hamlet] 100-percent hit all of this,” Posey said. “I don't think I even quite knew how versatile she was until she got here.”
Hamlet is considered versatile, not only because she can score, but because of her speed and defensive ability. Posey said Hamlet is the best defender on the team and her defense is something that goes unnoticed compared to when she scores or rebounds.
“She makes makes defenses work for us,” Posey said. “She's able to cover ground that other people can't get to or make up for other people's mistakes.”
Posey said Hamlet adds value to the Royals anywhere she is on the court and the scoresheet shows that. In 11 games played, she is shooting just under 50% from the field.
Hamlet’s biggest game was when the Royals took on Hood in Harrisonburg on Dec. 20. The freshman notched a career-high 27 points and was 7-for-10 at the charity stripe.
But the game was bigger to Hamlet than just career totals. She said she had fun putting the ball in the basket, but it was her young leadership that led the Royals over the Blazers after teammate and standout guard Brii Redfearn fouled out early.
“We really needed her," Hamlet said. "So I just felt like I had to just kind of put the team on my back. And then after doing that and seeing the excitement from my teammates and just seeing how much they support me, it was just a great feeling to see — like, how excited they were to see me playing good basketball.”
It’s that leadership ability that Komara, a senior, said makes it so exciting to watch Hamlet grow and play with on the court.
“She's relentless and she's mentally strong,” said Komara, a Harrisonburg High alum. “No matter what, she'll make the right decision. I feel like [Posey] and I and everyone know if she has the ball in her hand, we trust her and she'll make the best decision with it.”
Komara also said one of the best traits of Hamlet's game is her selflessness. Despite leading the Royals in points, the senior said that Hamlet looks for the right shot for her teammates and does what she can to put EMU in the best position possible to score efficiently.
“It’s really cool to hear her teammates say that [she’s selfless] because that is 100-percent Mya,” Posey said. “There's times where we almost have to yell at her to score. She's always worried about being selfish or not giving or not setting her teammates up in the right way. Then if things break down, she'll look to score herself, so we just have to push her into that scoring mode sometimes because she is so unselfish. She wants to get everybody involved and get everybody on the board.”
As for herself, Hamlet laughed at some of the goals she has and the team has this season.
“I just want to have, like, a winning record,” Hamlet said. “I think that's my biggest goal right now is to just have a winning record.”
At E.C. Glass, Hamlet helped bring the team from worst to first and shifted the program from a struggle to a state championship contender. That winning mentality is something Hamlet now said she wants to bring to the Royals.
With COVID-19 shortening the D-III basketball season immensely last year, Hamlet took a year off before coming to EMU. She went to community college for a year. Posey said it took time to get her freshman into a flow again now that Hamlet’s back into the swing of a full college basketball season.
“She's really just getting back into her rhythm and her groove again,” Posey said. "I think that her groove and her confidence and all those things, I think, grow daily with Mya, and I'm just extremely grateful that I get to be a part of that continued growth.”
For a player that’s still getting back into her groove, Hamlet’s been what the Royals need — young energy that is versatile, quick and has a good basketball IQ. Hamlet said the team has the same goal of getting a winning season this year and that the group is trying to change the culture.
Komara said Hamlet is the young leader the program needs. The senior starter added Hamlet’s a great communicator and with all the tools at her disposal, it makes her a game-changer.
“I have no doubt that she is one of the best players in our conference right now,” Posey said. “I think the sky's the limit for her. I think she's — she's a special talent, but she's also a kid who's gonna work her tail off.”
Hamlet is playing confident and focused on getting the team to a winning season and a shot at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title. But what’s most important to the young gun, despite the speed, the defense, and the versatility is to remember that basketball’s just a game.
That’s why, win or lose, Hamlet makes her team laugh and smile.
“I don't try to take things too much to heart,” Hamlet said. “I just have a laugh about everything. At the end of the day. I think that's just the main thing — you should enjoy the sport you're playing. I just try to have fun and make sure my teammates are laughing. As long as we're laughing, joking around together, playing with each other, I'm feeling great.”
