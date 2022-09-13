BRIDGEWATER — To say Bridgewater has been eager to get back on the court this season would be an understatement.
“It’s been all Bridgewater jerseys in our gym,” said BC head coach Erin Harris, who is entering her 11th year as coach. “They’ve been playing against each other and they’re just itching to play anyone in a different uniform at this point. We’re just a super competitive group, having the opportunity to come out and compete against five teams opening weekend is something that’s really exciting for my team.”
With any new season comes new faces as well as the returning players looking to improve on the previous year.
Harris said the seniors this year are continuing to grow and develop as players while the freshmen have been a great addition to the program.
“They’ve [the freshmen] brought a lot of much needed hype and size,” Harris said. “We’ve got some really young players in our gym who are swinging with a lot of velocity and are jumping high and hitting hard.”
Harris said the new players not only benefit their offensive game, but it’s good for their blocking and defense to match up with these players because they can play against them. When the Eagles face off against hard-hitting teams, it’s nothing they can’t handle.
Harris is excited to see a lot of the new faces get their feet wet in collegiate volleyball. She’s looking forward to seeing freshman Gabby Atwell, the freshman middle hitter out of Spotswood.
She said Atwell has been absorbing information “like a sponge” and that she’s brought a lot of athleticism to the table.
“I think she has a lot still to learn and to develop, but she’s doing it really quickly,” Harris said. “I would expect to see her on the court throughout the year and throughout her career, she’s someone that I would imagine is going to be a high-impact player for us.”
Looking to add to her success in her final season is senior setter Grace Hayes. The first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference standout posted 844 assists last season — third most in the ODAC — as well as the fourth-best ODAC mark for assists per set with 8.98.
Hayes also surpassed 2,000 career assists and racked up 189 digs and 33 blocks in 2021.
“I’m very excited to be back. I feel like we’re bringing in a great group of girls for this season,” Hayes said. “We’ve really prepared over the summer and through preseason. I feel like we’re ready to be back on the court and back together playing games.”
Hayes is always trying to improve her on-court skills, such as setting and being able to read the blocker on the other side.
As a senior, she’s also turned her attention to working on her leadership skills and trying to be the best example she can be for younger teammates.
“I take it really seriously and I try to be the best that I can for this team because I do love them like a family,” Hayes said. “I feel like this season is going to be really special for me.”
Hayes would love to go out on a high note with an ODAC championship ring, but one of her main goals is to have fun and build meaningful relationships with her teammates that will last long after she graduates.
She said it hasn’t sunk in yet that this is her last season, but she feels that will change when she takes the court this weekend.
“I feel like this weekend will solidify that and make me think about, ‘Oh, I only have a certain number of games left,’” Hayes said. “I really need to make the most of this moment.”
Despite it being the beginning of the season, Harris is already looking forward to where the team will be by season’s end.
She believes the team has the potential to be champions but a lot of things have to fall in place, such as the new players needing to adjust to the collegiate game.
“There’s a lot of things that need to develop and happen throughout the course of the year, but for me it’s a really fun challenge,” Harris said. “Helping mentor all these women and helping them become the best versions of themselves is why we do it. I’m just really excited to see the growth and progress that we make and to see where we’re at two months from now.”
