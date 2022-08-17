BRIDGEWATER — With the season just over two weeks away, the Bridgewater College football is grinding every day in hopes of having a winning year.
“The team is super, super overzealous to get back,” senior defensive back Shawn Harris said. “We have a bunch of young energy and young people ready to hop out there on the field and show what they can do.”
After going 4-6 last season, the team is eager to get on track.
The Eagles returned to the field for their first practice on Aug. 11 and it was an exciting feeling for Harris to be back with the team and witness how they’ve improved over the offseason.
“For yourself, personally, you get to see how much you’ve grown as a football player and the work you’ve put in when no one’s watching,” Harris said. “You see how you measure up against your teammates, because at the end of the day, iron sharpens iron.”
The defensive squad is working on a lot of new things this year as Harris said coaches Mike Giancola and Kyle Purkey are always “cooking up” something new to work on.
Personally, Harris is focusing on more than improving his on-field skills.
“Outside of football, I’m just working on being a better leader for my teammates since I’m a senior this year,” Harris said. “I’m just working on leading the young guys, showing the young guys the ropes [and] creating a culture so that when I’m gone and my other teammates are gone, the culture will still be here.”
A player for Bridgewater football fans to watch for this season is senior wide receiver Derrick Jenkins. Head coach Scott Lemn said on Aug. 11 that he’s looking forward to seeing what Jenkins is capable of and is hopeful he can make it through the season after injuries plagued him last year.
Jenkins said he’s feeling great physically as the season approaches.
“[I’m] feeling like I’m 10 years old again, got my shoulders back strong and I’m just ready to be out there,” Jenkins said.
Lemn is entering his second year as Bridgewater’s head coach and Jenkins believes Lemn is doing a great job with the program and everyone is buying into his leadership.
“He’s a smart guy [and] he knows what he’s talking about,” Jenkins said. “Coach Lemn is one of those people [who is] a student of the game.”
Harris said Lemn is a fiery coach and that it’s hard to tell when he’s being serious or joking around.
He called it "a blessing" to play under a coach who has the experience that Lemn does.
“Especially since he’s been to where we want to be,” Harris said. “He’s been to national championships [and] he’s won conference championship games. It’s definitely a blessing to have a coach who’s seen what it takes to get there.”
The 2022 season kicks off Sept. 3 for the Eagles, on the road against Gettysburg and their first home game is set for Sept. 10 against Southern Virginia.
When looking at the schedule, Jenkins said he’s most looking forward to the Oct. 8 matchup against Shenandoah and the Oct. 15 road game against Randolph-Macon.
“During COVID season, we ended up playing them [Shenandoah] three times and it just kinda built a rivalry,” Jenkins said. “Same with Randolph-Macon, a few years back when we won the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference], it was a team we had to go through to beat. Ever since then, they’ve always been our rival.”
With any new season comes a lot of anticipation, and Harris is looking forward to “ringing that bell” at the end of every game.
Harris is most excited to see the stands at the Jopson Athletic Complex filled up again.
“For us to be a small school in a rural area, there’s a huge community that loves football that comes out here,” Harris said. “From little kids all the way up to 70-year-old, 80-year-old adults … that’s my biggest thing I’m waiting for as the season starts.”
As Harris and Jenkins’ senior football seasons approaches, Harris said it’s a bittersweet feeling knowing that this is the last year he’ll wear an Eagles uniform.
He wants to go out with a bang and be remembered by the team in a positive light.
“You know you have to go out on a high note,” Harris said. “Whether that’s winning an ODAC championship or making it to the national playoffs or just having teammates, players and coaches just saying, ‘Shawn — he was a really good person, he was a really valuable member to the team.’ You always want to leave a mark.”
For Jenkins, it hasn’t sunk in yet that this is his final season. Like Harris, he wants to be a leader in helping the new guys on the team get into a rhythm.
With the season-opener just two weeks away, Jenkins looks forward to seeing what everybody has been working on in the summer months and that the team is excited and ready to compete for glory.
“I’ve been focusing on helping everybody move along and being a great leader for the young guys that’s coming up,” Jenkins said. “Still trying to have a positive outlook on things.”
