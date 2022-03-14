In just his second game of his collegiate career, Conor Hartigan homered, marking his first-ever hit on the road at High Point in 2018.
The Winchester, Va., native went on to amass 95 hits, nine home runs and 54 RBIs in his four years at James Madison before transferring to Virginia Tech in July.
Even though he was a key contributor to the Dukes for his career in Harrisonburg, Hartigan’s first home run was something that left an impression on him.
“My first hit being a home run was pretty exciting,” Hartigan said. “I’ll never forget that, that’s for sure.”
Hartigan will return to Veterans Memorial Park for the first time as a visitor on Tuesday as the Dukes host the Hokies at 4 p.m. in their first of two non-conference meetings this season. The second will be played in Blacksburg on April 26.
Tuesday’s matchup with the Hokies is the first game between the two programs since 2014. They were scheduled to play in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a majority of the season.
The Dukes lead the all-time series 33-26, but the Hokies have taken the last three meetings with JMU’s last win coming in 2011.
“I think any in-state opponent is a rivalry in the sense of mid-week games,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “There’s a lot of players that we recruited that are on their team and vice versa. Guys know each other and it’s kind of a fun opportunity.”
Hartigan admitted it will feel weird standing in the road team’s dugout, but is looking forward to playing against his old teammates. He added that during his time at JMU, it was more than just baseball, but he met some of his best friends.
“It wasn’t just baseball there, it was the social aspect of it that I loved so much,” Hartigan said.
Hartigan logged a career-high five home runs last season and was only one of two JMU players to appear in all 28 games during the shortened campaign.
For Ikenberry, he said it’ll be “different” to see Hartigan in a Virginia Tech uniform, but knows the challenge he will pose for the JMU pitching staff at the plate.
“He’s one of those guys where you’ve got to pitch him tough because he can hurt you offensively,” Ikenberry said. “He’s very comfortable in this park. … We’re going to try to make him a little uncomfortable when we pitch against him.”
The Dukes pitching staff struggled a little bit last week during JMU’s four-game road trip at No. 10 Tennessee and Morehead State, dropping all four.
“I didn’t think we pitched well enough last week, as we have earlier in the year,” Ikenberry said. “That’s why the results came out the way they were.”
Ikenberry said JMU’s pitching staff walked too many batters at Tennessee and left too many pitches up in the zone at Morehead State, which resulted in hard hits.
The Volunteers walked 10 times in the first game, an 8-7 Tennessee win in 10 innings, while the Eagles hit seven home runs in 16 total innings.
The Dukes batting order found some success in the middle of the lineup last week, as redshirt sophomore utility player Jacob Steinberg extended his hitting streak to 10 games, while freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble hit his first two collegiate home runs.
Ikenberry said Steinberg has done a good job at working counts this season, knowing when to take a walk or when to swing at his pitch.
“He’s a mature hitter, he knows what he can handle,” Ikenberry said of Steinberg. “In watching him be in the middle of our lineup, it kind of gives us an older guy who knows what he wants to do at the plate.”
JMU is hopeful that redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, a preseason All-American selection, could return to the field this week.
DeLauter has missed the last six games after being pulled in the second inning against Quinnipiac on March 4. In that contest, DeLauter took a hit by pitch to the batting helmet in the first inning before running into the outfield wall in the second.
“We hope to have Chase back this week,” Ikenberry said. “Hopefully everything goes well, we hope to have him back this week.”
