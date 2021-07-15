James Madison’s second-leading hitter from this past season is leaving the program.
Outfielder Conor Hartigan is transferring to Virginia Tech, Dukes coach Marlin Ikenberry confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Thursday. Ikenberry said Hartigan is a graduate transfer and opted for a grad program that Virginia Tech has and JMU doesn’t.
“That’s what it is, unfortunately,” Ikenberry said. “And we had a lot of long conversations. It was a tough decision for him even to go into the portal to do a grad program, but once he figured out that’s what he wanted to do, it was better for him that way.”
Hartigan, who is playing this summer for the Valley Baseball League’s Harrisonburg Turks, batted .364 for the Dukes during the college campaign when he earned All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team honors. He swatted five homers along with 10 doubles and drove in 24 RBIs. He had a 16-game hitting streak spanning from early April into May.
A call from the DN-R to Hartigan wasn’t returned on Thursday, but earlier this summer in a News-Record story about Hartigan’s success he said his approach at the plate had improved from what it was earlier in his career compared to what it was in his redshirt junior season during the spring.
“I will say my swing was good then,” Hartigan said, “but my approach was not where it is now. I also think that’s another thing that has grown a lot with me as a player. I’ve done a much better job not swinging at balls out of the [strike] zone.
“I used to have a free-swinging mentality, and I still do at times, but it was a little much. I expanded too much swinging at balls out of the zone. … So, I’ve been looking for balls in the zone that I can handle. I’m being a little more picky and understanding pitch sequences a lot better has helped as well. My approach has hit new heights and I think I turned the corner in that sense and it’s helped a lot.”
His average was higher than it was any season before and his homers, doubles and RBIs this spring were new highs for Hartigan, a Millbrook High School product from Winchester, who will have one year of eligibility left to finish with the Hokies.
For the Turks, Hartigan has slugged three homers, four doubles and a triple and driven in 16 runs. Harrisonburg is in second place in the VBL South Division and plays Friday at Charlottesville.
He spent four seasons with JMU, and the extra year of eligibility is because of the blanket waiver the NCAA gave all college athletes after the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
“Wish him the best,” Ikenberry said. “He’s a stud. I love him. And it’s something happening all across the country and where guys are trying to find that one thing they can get out of their last year, whether it be a Master’s degree or something like that. So, that’s one of the things that’s new to all college athletics because they’ve got the extra year of eligibility and they’re trying to figure out what they can get out of that extra year that will benefit them down the road.”
Ikenberry said Hartigan made his decision about a month ago.
Virginia Tech finished 27-25 overall and 16-20 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past season under coach John Szefc, the former Maryland coach who recently had his contract extended through 2027 in Blacksburg.
The athletic director at Virginia Tech is Whit Babcock, a former baseball player at Harrisonburg High and JMU.
