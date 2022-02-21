If it was going to be anyone for Bridgewater, it was going to be sophomore guard Zach Hatter.
The Eastern Mennonite School graduate had the hot hand for the Eagles and when the ball found its way to him with less than a minute to go, he knocked down a floater, falling away from the basket and giving Bridgewater a nine-point lead.
Hatter then corralled a rebound on a missed 3-pointer from Eastern Mennonite on the next possession, ending an EMU comeback attempt with 30 seconds to play.
Ninth-seeded Bridgewater knocked off eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite 85-74 in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament on Monday night at Yoder Arena.
It’s the first time since 2014 that the Eagles are headed to the conference quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center, where they will face No. 1 Randolph-Macon on Thursday at 1 p.m.
“This was an unbelievable game,” BC head coach Steve Enright said. “We tell kids in recruiting that this is why you come here — because we want to be in these games.”
Hatter led the Eagles with a career-high 33 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, while freshman guard Shod Smith poured in 22 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Alec Topper tied his career-high with 16 rebounds for Bridgewater.
“It just made me proud,” Smith said of Hatter’s performance. “He kept hitting them. I kept feeding him.”
For Hatter, after a few 3-pointers went in, the rest were coming.
“Once I see the first couple go, I get the confidence that everyone’s gonna go,” Hatter said. “My teammates did a good job looking for me and it just felt really good to see the ball go in.”
Senior point guard Tim Jones led the Royals with 23 points, while sophomore guard Aviwe Mahlong, another EMS product, added 14 for EMU.
Early on, it looked as if Jones couldn’t miss for EMU, scoring his first 11 points in the opening 10 minutes.
At that point the Eagles trailed by nine, but clawed their way back into the contest, using a 19-4 run that ended late in the first 20 minutes.
Hatter and Smith sparked the run with back-to-back triples, but the Royals tried to calm it with a 3-pointer from Jones and a made free throw. Bridgewater responded, scoring 13 unanswered to cap the scoring outburst.
Enright was able to contain Jones by switching Smith as his primary defender, allowing the Eagles to surge ahead. Smith only conceded five points to Jones in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
“Shod’s a baller,” Enright said. “I’m just happy he’s on my team.”
The teams traded blows in the second half. EMU went on an early 11-2 run to take a three-point lead, but it didn’t last for long. A quick 8-0 spurt, powered by back-to-back treys from Hatter, pushed Bridgewater back in front.
“Our guys came out with a little bit of fire there in the second half,” EMU head coach Melvin Felix said. “I’m really proud of what they did to kind of get us back into it.”
Bridgewater held on for the win, shooting a 47 percent clip from the field in the contest, while EMU shot 46 percent. The Eagles outrebounded the Royals 41-31, while scoring 15 points off turnovers.
Bridgewater 48 37 — 85
Eastern Mennonite 42 32 — 74
BRIDGEWATER (85) — Smith 9 2-4 22, Hatter 11 4-4 33, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 2 1-2 5, Pack 2 2-2 7, Caswell 4 0-0 8, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 2 6-6 10. Totals 30 15-18 85.
EASTERN MENNONITE (74) — Davis 2 0-0 5, Nyagwegwe 0 0-0 0, Swingler 3 0-0 6, Burkholder 4 1-2 11, Hagerman 1 2-2 5, Mahlong 5 0-0 14, Simmons 1 0-1 2, Brown 3 1-2 8, Jones 9 3-5 23. Totals 28 7-12 74.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 10 (Hatter 7, Smith 2, Pack), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Mahlong 4, Burkholder 2, Jones 2, Davis, Hagerman, Brown).
