Sam Kidd’s journey at James Madison has seen him go from walk-on, to out with injuries, to making a late push for all-conference honors as the Dukes prepare to wrap up the regular season Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium against Towson.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. with the game streaming live on FloSports and broadcast on NBC Sports Washington.
JMU (9-1, 6-1 CAA) has an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the CAA championship and make a final impression on the FCS playoff selection committee with a victory against the Tigers (4-6, 3-4). Kidd, a redshirt senior safety from Reston, has played the best football of his career in recent weeks as JMU has climbed to No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
“When I got the job here he was a walk-on and a great special-teams guy,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Kidd. “He ran down the field one game on kickoff, made a great play and got hurt. Then, he got hurt again. He came back in the spring and was starting against Morehead and got hurt again. Really, at that point, you had to question whether he was going to be able to play anymore.”
Earlier in the week, when Kidd started running through the injuries he’d suffered since arriving at JMU, it took a while just to list them all.
“I kinda came in with a little bit of a bum ankle and I didn’t get that taken care of until after spring ball my freshman year,” Kidd said. “I had surgery on my hand at the same time. I was moving around with a little wheel chair and a cast on my hand at the same time.
"The next surgery I had would have been 2018 in the middle of the season. The more serious ones were my shoulders in 2019, I separated my [acromioclavicular] joint and that kept me out of the playoffs. Then at the end of fall ball last year, I dislocated my shoulder, tore my labrum pretty bad. We obviously didn’t have much time for surgery since we were playing in the spring, so I tried to brace it and do a bunch of rehab. Obviously, that didn’t hold up too long.”
Kidd’s season last spring lasted less than a game before the shoulder was injured again and he was forced to have surgery.
“You know, that’s it,” Kidd said. “I’ve been pretty good since then.”
Boy, has he.
Kidd has matched his career high for tackles with six in each of the past three games and has also racked up 4.5 tackles for a loss in that period. Last weekend at William & Mary, Kidd made two stops in the backfield and had his first career interception.
“He’s really a dependable guy,” Cignetti said. “You just can’t have enough dependable guys in the business I’m in, where you know what you are going to get day in and day out. He’s one of those guys and he’s playing at a really high level for us right now.”
Kidd said the biggest difference this season was simply being able to stay on the field and build week-to-week.
“There’s a little feeling of excitement and perseverance,” Kidd said. “But I don’t want to think about it too much in the moment. But it feels good to kind of string a few together. Even in 2019, I had to sit out a week and then came back for a few more and that was when I messed up my shoulder. It helps to prepare because you have to make adjustments week to week. It helps to just be involved and be in practice and take the reps at your position.”
Kidd will try to continue to be disruptive on defense against a Towson team that has lost three of its past four. Tigers quarterback Chris Ferguson has made some big plays this season, but is also prone to mistakes on occasion with seven interceptions.
Ferguson is also not the kind of dual-threat the Dukes have faced the past two weeks against Campbell and William & Mary. The Tigers have allowed 27 sacks this season, but Cignetti expects a fight even if his squad has more on the line.
“They have 19 senior starters, every starter on defense is a senior,” Cignetti said. “They are a very capable team. A dangerous team and we have to prepare well and will have to play very well.”
