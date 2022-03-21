Injuries hurt the running back room a year ago, but now the Dukes return to the field with a number of backs that have carried a bulk of the load, helping add depth to an already crowded position.
JMU’s plethora of running backs might be something to watch as spring practice begins on Thursday, as Percy Agyei-Obese has returned, along with almost all of the backs from last season.
Here’s a look at the running back position heading into spring practice:
Key Returners
Percy Agyei-Obese, Grad.
Latrele Palmer, R-Jr.
Soloman Vanhorse, R-Jr.
Austin Douglas, R-So.
Peyton Rutherford, R-So.
Kaelon Black, R-Fr.
Kalin Jean, R-Fr.
Anthony Eaton, R-Fr.
Key Newcomers
A.J. Davis, Grad. (Pitt)
Key Losses
Lorenzo Bryant
Past Position Success
The running back room was short-handed last season, as multiple players dealt with season-ending injuries, but each time one went down another stepped up in his place.
First, it was Kaelon Black who went down with a season-ending lower body injury in the Dukes’ third game of the season at Weber State. Black was the team’s early-year starter as a freshman, recording 165 rushing yards — averaging 6.1 yards per carry — and 55 receiving yards in his limited action.
Later in the season JMU lost another top back for the rest of the season, as Agyei-Obese went down with a season-ending ankle injury.
He missed the team’s first three games with a hamstring injury after being named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Agyei-Obese returned against New Hampshire and appared in four games before being shut down for the remainer of the year.
In his four games of action, Agyei-Obese logged 230 yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns.
Austin Douglas missed three games in the middle of the season with a rib injury, but logged 186 rushing yards on 27 carries in 10 games played.
Though the Dukes dealt with injuries piling up at running back, their depth paid dividends.
Latrele Palmer and Soloman Vanhorse carried the load for JMU and Palmer led the team with 975 rushing yards on 188 carries last season.
Agyei-Obese returned for his final season with the Dukes this fall after amassing more than 2,500 rushing yards through his five-year career at JMU thus far.
The Frederick, Md., native had a career-best season in 2019, where he ran for just over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns.
What To Watch For
The Dukes were busy in the transfer portal and one of their Power Five transfers was former Pittsburgh running back A.J. Davis, the lone addition to the running back room for the spring semester.
Davis played five seasons with the Panthers, amassing 991 rushing yards on 238 carries in 41 career games. He is set to use his final season of collegiate eligibility with the Dukes this fall.
The Lakeland, Fla., native was Pitt’s No. 2 running back in 2020, logging 255 yards and a touchdown, but he logged 530 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season.
Davis was an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school after logged 5,398 career rushing yards. He was the first running back at Lakeland High School to lead the team in rushing yards in four consecutive years.
Davis has an opportunity to break into the Dukes’ running back rotation this season, but it won’t be an easy competition, joining Agyei-Obese, Black, Palmer and Vanhorse, who took a bulk of the snaps last season.
Outlook
The Dukes showed their depth last season and on paper the running back room is crowded, but has the opportunity to make one of the biggest impacts as JMU moves to the Sun Belt.
Each running back presents a different type of player, something that could make the backfield a versatile threat heading into the fall.
Agyei-Obese is back for one final season and JMU has its pick of who to rotate in behind him, something that may be seen during the Dukes’ spring practices over the course of the next month.
