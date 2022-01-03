BRIDGEWATER — The starting lineup ran onto the court at a Bridgewater College women's basketball home game, hands waving to the BC faithful at Nininger Hall.
The players lined up next to each other, smiling as tip-off approached and faced the flag as they prepared for the last pregame ritual before the start of the contest.
As the team stood in line, though, one player stood above the rest with her shoulders at her teammates' heads.
That would be sophomore forward Jaden Alsberry, who stands five inches taller than the rest of her teammates and had used that height at her disposal this season. She’s second on the team in points per game and leads the Eagles in blocks per game.
“I’ve just been focusing on being big, using my size and posting up,” said Alsberry, a Strasburg alum. “It helps us get the easier shots, the layups. And then, I can catch it inside to [pass to] our shooters who are shooting the ball really well.”
Bridgewater coach Jason Asbell said that Alsberry’s biggest advantage is that height. The second-tallest players on the Bridgewater roster stand at 5-foot-10.
“One of her biggest skills that we can’t teach is that she’s 6-foot-3,” Asbell said. “She runs really well for someone her height. … She shoots it really well.”
Alsberry’s predominantly used her height for 3-pointers in the past. Standing beyond the paint and sinking shots was one of her places of comfort as she played for the Rams in high school and even in her freshman season with the Eagles, Alsberry said.
But as the season sees a sense of normalcy return, Alsberry’s working on using her height for new reasons — playing in the post more instead of outside.
“I’m definitely getting more comfortable with my height and playing post,” Alsberry said. “I used to say 3-pointers [were my favorite shot], but now I would say layups.”
Alsberry’s height has always been a game-changer for her. Asbell said it was one of the most dominant things he noticed about her when she was at Strasburg and when he entered his first season as head coach of the Eagles this year, he knew having Jaden use her height would be a key factor to Bridgewater’s success when she came off the bench.
“Last season, from when she [was] a freshman, she’s really progressed,” Asbell said. “She’s definitely stepped up her scoring and her rebounding.”
Alsberry’s already played over 200 minutes through nine games this season. Asbell said that even though she dealt with an injury during some time, she’s stayed consistent and that he likes the way she's been able to get into transition for the Eagles thus far.
“A lot of times when she gets out into the lane and runs, it’s impressive of how fast she really is,” Asbell said. “To be able to make some of the catches she makes, she certainly makes it easier for her teammates sometimes.”
Alsberry’s specifically worked on using her size in different ways. She said that she thinks she does a good job defensively blocking shots and added that rebounding is a major upside to her height as well.
With her height advantage this season, Asbell’s moved the sophomore to the post more. The forward has embraced the new challenge of playing in the paint and is contributing on the boards there.
“Last year, she shot and made a pretty good amount of 3-pointers,” Asbell said. “This year, we’ve made a conservative effort to get her inside.”
Alsberry said that the transition to post this season has had its challenges. She said she has to get “used to being stronger” and to use her size as an advantage.
Both her and Asbell said they work to where she uses her size in a more productive area on the court. Turns out, that’s spot is at the post position.
“There’s girls out there that are shorter than me that have to guard me,” Alsberry said. “I just have to work on being strong.”
Alsberry said what’s helped with the transition is senior forward Erika Nettles. The Pittsboro, N.C. native provides senior leadership for the Eagles and has served as the example that Alsberry’s followed in terms of how to be productive in the low post.
Nettles leads the Eagles with 13.1 points per game while Alsberry is right behind her at 13 per contest.
“We feel that when [Nettles and Alsberry] play together, they have really good chemistry,” Asbell said. “A lot of time, I feel that Erika will find Jaden. It’s just, like, a natural chemistry and vice versa.”
Alsberry added that with Nettles, she knows where her counterpart will be without looking up. She said it’s helped with the transition and made it easier on her at times.
“I think we always see each other,” Alsberry said. “I just look up and I know where to find her.”
With her height and her move to post, Asbell said that Alsberry has emerged as a strong overall player.
While he thinks her best basketball is yet to come, the young sophomore’s height boosted her game as she’s learned to use it in a productive way — and that shows up with her improvement on the stat sheet this season.
“Offensively, defensively, she’s a presence,” Asbell said. “I think a lot of time when we’re pressing, it gives our team confidence knowing that she’s back there protecting the basket.”
