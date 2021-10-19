There’s only a touch of bitterness left.
Delaware standout senior running back Dejoun Lee said if given the chance, he wouldn’t trade his five years with the Blue Hens for anything else. But at the same time, the Virginia native and the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year this past spring also hasn’t forgotten about how badly a younger version of himself wanted to be a member of the James Madison football program.
“They didn’t offer me,” Lee said earlier this week.
He’ll get his last crack at the Dukes this Saturday when JMU travels to Delaware Stadium for a 3 p.m. contest.
When Lee starred at Lake Braddock High School, he said, the Dukes’ past staff led by former coach Everett Withers, recruited him, but never believed enough in the running back to grant him an opportunity. Lee was a three-time all-district selection with Lake Braddock, which won four district titles during his time there.
“They didn’t give me an offer for their own reasons,” Lee said, “and they had the guys who they thought were their guys and they had ‘em in mind, and I wasn’t one of them. So, I landed where I landed and I’m happy about it.”
During his senior year of high school, FBS Army offered Lee and he accepted. He attended the U.S. Military Academy Prep School for a year before spending the 2016 season with the Black Knights at West Point.
After that campaign, he opted to transfer and his previous connection with Delaware coach Danny Rocco led Lee to Newark, Del., he said. When Rocco held the same job at Richmond, he recruited Lee with the Spiders and missed out on the first try before landing him as a transfer.
In 2018, when JMU knocked off Delaware in the opening round of the playoffs, Lee carried 12 times for 27 yards in a reserve role.
He has been excellent for Delaware since, and JMU will have to try to slow him down this weekend. Lee rushed for 91 yards or more in each of the last four contests, and that includes a 127-yard performance against FBS Rutgers.
“He was the Player of the Year for a reason in the Conference last year,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said about Lee, “so he can take it to the house from anywhere. He’s got tremendous speed. He makes good cuts. Has good vision. Catches the ball really well. Really, really good football player.”
Delaware has needed Lee to be as good as he’s been recently because it has lost production elsewhere as a result of injuries on its offensive line as well as to starting quarterback Nolan Henderson.
Rocco said Lee is emerging into one of the unit’s leaders.
“He’s just the same guy every day,” Rocco, now in his fifth season at the helm of the Blue Hens and 16th overall as a head coach, said. “He’s got all the energy every day and in the locker room, if he’s not following me, I’m following him in terms of the communication to the team.
“It’s ‘I’ve got a message. I’ve got a message. Dejoun has a message,’ or ‘Dejoun’s got a message, Coach Rocco has got a message.’ It’s kind of a neat thing, and then sometimes when you’ve been doing it as long as I’ve been doing it, you kind of wonder, is it real? Like how real can this be? Is this genuine? And then the more you’re around him, the more genuine it is and then he backs it up not just with production, but with effort and performance and commitment.”
Lee’s 562 rushing yards is second in the CAA only to Stony Brook’s Ty Son Lawton, and that’s even after a slow start in which Lee rushed for 59 yards against Maine in Week 1 and 58 yards against Saint Francis in Week 2.
“He’s been patient getting the ball and getting to the line of scrimmage,” Rocco said about Lee’s return to usual form over the last month. “He’s been able to have a good tempo. There were moments where he might be a little too fast to try to get up in there and not let the play develop, but he’s kind of developed a really good sense of timing. And then with his quickness, when those holes open and the space does present itself, he’s able to get into that space and make something happen.”
Lee said he’s tried to just stick to his game and not try to be a hero on every snap. It might be hard for him to resist that urge on Saturday, though.
“JMU was definitely at the top of my board when I was in high school,” Lee said while looking back his recruitment, “and so it wasn’t from lack of interest on my end.”
He said he considers the JMU-Delaware series a rivalry, too.
“Definitely for me, personally,” Lee said, “coming from Virginia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.