BLACKSBURG – There’s no mistaking the intent of Virginia Tech’s offense.
The Hokies want to run the ball, and keep it in the hands of their breakout star Khalil Herbert.
“That’s kind of why I came here in the beginning,” the graduate transfer running back from Kansas said. “I felt like it was the place for me to be and things are panning out better than I could of ever imagined.”
Herbert’s average of 156 rushing yards per game leads the country as does his 12 yards on the ground per carry. And after carving N.C. State and Duke to shreds in back-to-back weeks, he and the Hokies will have their formula for success tested even further today.
No. 19 Virginia Tech meets No. 8 North Carolina at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., for a noon kickoff in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Behind Herbert, the Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) rank third in the FBS for rushing with their 319 yards per game, which is the best for any non-option offense. The Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 ACC) top the FBS in rushing defense, yielding only 54 yards on the ground per game.
UNC senior linebacker Chazz Surratt was a preseason All-American, and already has 17 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this year.
“Those guys up front are really good,” Herbert said of the defense he’ll encounter today. “Their front seven and their linebackers are really fast to the ball, so it’s going to be a nice matchup.”
Herbert and Virginia Tech’s offensive line are equipped to try to handle the Tar Heels, according to Hokies right guard Doug Nester, who said him and his fellow linemen have great cohesion with their running back.
“We’re working every day with [Herbert] to know how we’ll block the schemes,” Nester said. “He comes up to us all the time about how we’re going to block this and how he should read it, so it’s great to have a running back like that who will actually communicate with the O-Line.”
Virginia Tech likely will be determined to continue its running ways as well. Through two games, the Hokies are rushing the ball on 68 percent of their plays. No other ACC program has a run-to-pass ratio skewed that heavily in favor of the run this fall.
Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said Herbert allows Virginia Tech to play the way the Hokies have so far.
“You’ve got to have a great running back,” Brown said. “We’ve had some great offensive lines with an average running back and we cuss the offensive line all the time. But when you’ve got a superstar back there, those guys can block less and get more, so [Herbert] is a superstar. He’s one of the best running backs in the country. He’s not just good. He’s the difference to me in their team from this time last year.”
Justin Fuente, the fifth-year Virginia Tech coach, said his staff thought Herbert’s talent was “pretty obvious, pretty quickly,” when they evaluated whether or not to add the 5-foot-9, 212-pound ball carrier during the offseason.
“And Justin wants to run the ball and be physical,” Brown said, “so [Herbert] is perfect for them.”
Brown said he thought his defense’s staggering stats against the run were not only because the unit has played well, but also a byproduct of the opponents the Tar Heels have beaten in their first two contests. Last week against Boston College, the Eagles only rushed the ball 19 times and in UNC’s opener against Syracuse, the Orange were without their two top running backs who decided to opt out of this season.
“But it’s obvious what Virginia Tech is going to do,” Brown said.
The Coaches: Brown is in his second stint as North Carolina coach. He was there from 1988 through 1997 the first time around before leaving for Texas, and then returned to lead the Tar Heels in 2019 after spending time as analyst at ESPN. He’s 9-6 since the start of last season, and has an all-time record 253-128-1.
Fuente bettered his mark at Virginia Tech with last week’s win over Duke. He’s now 35-20 at the helm of the Hokies and 61-43 overall as a head coach.
Brown said he became friendly with Fuente when Fuente was at Memphis. Brown called a few of Memphis’ games on television.
The Quarterbacks: It was Braxton Burmeister who started and played all of last week against Duke for the Hokies, but he shared snaps with Quincy Patterson in the season-opening game versus N.C. State. And last year’s starter, Hendon Hooker, is now closer to playing again. Hooker was one of 23 players who missed the first game as a result of coronavirus testing and contact tracing.
“Things have changed so much and so quickly over the last four weeks,” Fuente said. “Two weeks before the [postponed] Virginia game, we felt like it was Hendon that gave us the best chance to win. ... Heading into this last week, we felt like it was Braxton. I’ll tell you this, we’ll go out there and practice like we do at every single position, evaluate it and try to make the best decision we can.”
On the other side, there’s no question about the Tar Heels’ signal-caller. UNC sophomore Sam Howell threw for 38 touchdowns last fall as a freshman and is on watch lists for the Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award and Maxwell Award this year.
“Sam is a fantastic player,” Fuente said. “And it’s easy to see that last year as a freshman. So incredibly poised and I think an underrated aspect he might not get enough credit for is his toughness. Watching the film from last year, he took some heavy shots and he just kept standing up and getting back up, incredibly accurate passer that has a really good run game to go along with it.”
Series History: Today’s tilt will be the 43rd between the two schools, and Virginia Tech holds a 24-12-6 edge in the series.
Last year at Lane Stadium, the Hokies outlasted the Tar Heels, 43-41, in six overtimes in the longest game in ACC history.
Can’t Forget The D-Line: Though most of attention has gone to Herbert, the Hokies’ defense should not be overlooked. The unit is providing consistent pressure to help the team win.
“Definitely makes the defense work well,” Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said. “If it’s second-and-8 and they throw a pass and then it’s third-and-15, then everyone wins because one of our D-ends had a great rush. Guys are stepping up big time.”
Virginia Tech has 13 sacks as a team and those are coming from 10 different players. Defensive end Emmanuel Belmar has three to lead Virginia Tech and fellow defensive ends Justus Reed and Amare Barno have chipped in with two apiece.
Brown called Belmar, Hewitt and Hokies linebacker Rayshard Ashby “NFL stars of the future.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: Virginia Tech has its first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton calling the defense today. Hamilton was forced to miss the first two games of the year because of the coronavirus, but Hewitt said Hamilton returned to the team this week.
“We’re excited to have him back,” Hewitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.