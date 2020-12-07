On Monday, the American Football Coaches Association tabbed James Madison defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Corey Hetherman to the 2021 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.
The annual program is designed to identify and develop future leaders in the coaching profession under 35 years old.
Though JMU didn’t play this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hetherman’s first season with the Dukes in 2019 was a success.
Hetherman’s unit led the FCS in total defense (270.2 yards per game), was third in rushing defense (74.8 yards per game) and was third for scoring defense (15.7 points per game) while helping the program reach the national championship game. Under Hetherman’s watch, former Dukes defensive end Ron’Dell Carter earned Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year accolades and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
Last week, Hetherman inked a two-year contract extension that runs through Jan. 31, 2023 to stay in place with JMU.
Before Dukes coach Curt Cignetti hired Hetherman, he was an assistant at Maine and served as the Black Bears’ defensive coordinator for three of his four seasons there. He had other stints at Pace University, Old Dominion, Northeastern, and Springfield College.
Former JMU assistant coaches to earn this AFCA honor in the past include ex-running backs coach De’Rail Sims (2019) and ex-wide receivers coach Drew Dudzik (2018). Both Sims and Dudzik are now in the same roles at East Carolina.
Dukes Set Volleyball Slate
James Madison volleyball has set its schedule for the season that was postponed from the fall to this coming spring.
The Dukes announced on Monday they are planning to play 11 matches including 10 contests inside the Colonial Athletic Association during the regular season. JMU will open its schedule with a home tilt against Delaware on Feb. 14 at Sinclair Gymnasium and follow it up with a road trip to take on the same Blue Hens in Newark, Del., on Feb. 19.
All other CAA matches will be played against the same opponent on back-to-back days in the same venue. JMU has road dates at UNC Wilmington (Feb. 26 and Feb. 27) and at Elon (March 13 and March 14). The Dukes host College of Charleston (March 20 and March 21) and William & Mary (March 27 and March 28).
JMU will play one non-conference match, in Harrisonburg on Feb. 22 against Virginia Commonwealth.
The CAA Tournament will be held April 2-4 at Towson.
