The consensus is his influence will appear with every snap on Saturday.
“Corey [Hetherman] is a grinder,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said of his third-year defensive coordinator. “He gets after it and I think if he didn’t have to go home and sleep, he wouldn’t leave the office.”
Hetherman was that way prior to joining Cignetti’s staff, too, spending the three previous seasons in the same capacity at Maine while guiding the Black Bears’ defense to be one of the best in FCS during their run to the 2018 national semifinals.
“I think Corey is an outstanding coach,” said Maine headman Nick Charlton, who before his promotion to the helm of the Black Bears was the team’s offensive coordinator when Hetherman was running their defense.
On Saturday in its first Colonial Athletic Association contest of the season, No. 3 JMU (1-0, 0-0 CAA) hosts Maine (0-1, 0-1 CAA) for a 4 p.m. start at Bridgeforth Stadium. The matchup pits two squads with uniquely similar defenses – thanks to Hetherman – against each other.
It’ll be JMU’s first meeting with the Black Bears since Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett left Orono for Harrisonburg three offseasons ago.
Current Maine defensive coordinator Michael Ryan, elevated from linebackers coach to DC following Hetherman’s departure, has tweaked the Black Bears’ scheme since, but kept the 4-2-5 system in place. Hetherman, of course, is running an altered version of it that fits the Dukes.
“Your first CAA opponent is always a good one,” JMU fourth-year sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke said, “so the energy is a little extra and then with Maine and the storylines, we’ve even got a little extra motivation for Coach Hetherman. You don’t want to go out there and put a product out on the field that’s not him, so we’re all trying to get this [win] and do what we have to do for him.”
Maine senior linebacker Adrian Otero said: “I wasn’t really playing a lot then when Coach Hetherman was here, but I knew the philosophy of his defense, and over time it’s developed into something a little different. But I’d say overall, it’s the same philosophy and mentality.”
Otero noted Hetherman preached to play with aggressiveness. He prioritized run defense and pressurizing opposing quarterbacks there, and as a result Maine led the country in rushing defense in Hetherman’s final season at the school.
He’s set the same set of emphasis while leading the Dukes’ defense. JMU recorded a school single-game record for fewest rushing yards allowed (-57) in their season-opening win last week against Morehead State, and was third in the country for run defense in 2019 and third nationally in the category again this past spring.
This season, both units are also deploying depth especially across the defensive line. The Dukes used 11 defensive linemen in their Week 1 victory and Charlton said Maine has a rotation of nine players to use on its front.
Heading into the opener, Hetherman said he’d use “as many [defensive linemen] as I can get” this season.
“So, the two defenses when you look at them, the base is the same,” Cignetti said, “but where they branch off is now significantly different. Maine looks significantly different schematically on defense this fall than in the spring. They have more packages with nickel and dime packages for second and third down.
“And Corey has changed since the spring, too, and he was a little handcuffed because of our lack of depth on defense in the spring. So, as we brought more transfers in and got some guys back from injury, he’s been able to do more things back there.”
The lone player to see action in the three variations – Hetherman’s defense at Maine, Ryan’s defense at Maine and Hetherman’s defense at JMU – is Dukes cornerback Jordan Swann, who transferred from Maine to JMU last month. Hetherman said Swann picked up the Dukes’ iteration quickly.
“He knows the defense,” Hetherman said. “That’s one thing he definitely knew. He knew the defense, and obviously, it’s not the same as when we were up there, but it’s similar to him, similar techniques and it’s the same corners coach working with him.”
All the reps taken in practices by both teams’ offenses against their own defense has made the preparation awfully familiar, those involved said. The only bit of hesitancy is whether or not Hetherman or Ryan will show a wrinkle they haven’t yet before.
“Our defense is slowly adding new things and creating new nuances for themselves,” Maine senior wide receiver Andre Miller said, “and making it a little different. But for the most part and from my early time at Maine, it’s going to be just like going against it in 2018 when Coach Hetherman and all of them were here. It’s going to be the exact same. I’m sure they may try to do something a little different, but for the most part, it’ll be pretty similar.”
The Coaches: In his third season at JMU, Cignetti is 22-3 after the Dukes routed Morehead State last week. He’s 89-29 in his 11th season as a head coach.
Charlton, one of the youngest coaches in Division I, is 8-9 during his time leading the Black Bears after they dropped their first contest of the campaign to Delaware.
The Quarterbacks: Dukes sixth-year senior signal-caller Cole Johnson comes off a strong Week 1 performance, in which he threw for 298 yards and five scores and was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week for his effort.
Maine junior quarterback Joe Fagnano was an All-CAA second-team choice this past spring, and picked up where he left off in the Black Bears’ opener while throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
Series History: JMU and Maine have played 18 times before, and the Dukes hold a 13-5 record in the series after winning the last three meetings.
Friends Turned Foes: Kelvin Azanama, the sixth-year senior linebacker for the Dukes, said he’s been waiting to square off with the Black Bears to face his former Monacan High School teammate Benito Speight, a senior defensive back for Maine.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Azanama said. “He breaks to the ball really well and I think he’s always had really good ball skills.”
Another set of former teammates on separate sides are JMU redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and Maine sophomore wide receiver Montigo Moss. Both previously played at Fork Union Military Academy. Wells Jr. had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown last week while Moss, the son of former NFL star Randy Moss, scored after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown against Delaware.
Ground Gains: To mark a successful starting debut a week ago, JMU running back Kaelon Black tallied 100 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards. Expect to see plenty of Black again against the Black Bears even if All-American Percy Agyei-Obese (hamstring) returns from injury. According to Cignetti, Agyei-Obese could play against Maine or return next week against Weber State.
Don’t Be Surprised If: The Dukes limit what Maine’s rushing attack can do. It likely won’t be the historic, dominant effort JMU put together last week against the run, but Charlton said Maine is still working to progress its run game.
The Black Bears were held to 48 rushing yards against Delaware.
What’s Next: JMU travels to Utah for a non-conference bout against four-time defending Big Sky champion Weber State on Sept. 18 while Maine returns home for a non-league game with Merrimack College.
