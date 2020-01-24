The 3-14 record and four-game losing streak are strong enough reasons for Eastern Mennonite to give up on this season.
But according to Runnin’ Royals juniors DJ Hill and Tim Jones, there are more important motives to keep trying with a month left to play.
“I believe it’s going in the right direction,” Jones, EMU’s leading scorer, said earlier this week. “And I just want to make it clear, we still feel like we can make a run this year.”
The Royals have only one win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, but the league is tough and they’ve taken losses to Top 25 squads Randolph-Macon and Guilford in the conference along with nationally-ranked foes Wittenberg and Marietta in non-league action.
EMU also had down-to-the-wire setbacks to Averett and Roanoke in overtime, rival Bridgewater, and Southern Virginia on the final possession.
“We can start winning those tight games,” Hill said. “It’s a process, and we watch a lot of film and we can see the little things. That’s the difference between us winning and losing. Maybe it’s a box out – that’s how we lost to SVU. I think it’ll all come together this season and next season.”
Hill and Jones are sources of optimism.
Jones, a Forestville, Md., native, is the ODAC’s 10th leading scorer while averaging 15.1 points per game. Hill, a product of Hylton High School in Woodbridge, is fifth in the league in field-goal percentage (55.2 percent) and tallying 13.1 points per contest to go along with 8.4 rebounds per game.
And Hill, who was a role player last year, is only getting more comfortable in his gig as a full-time starter this season, he said.
“I was the energy guy coming off the bench,” Hill said. “And now I’m one of the main guys playing heavy minutes, so it was a big adjustment for me and I had to step into that role.”
Hill has tallied double figures in eight of the Royals’ last nine games, and that includes a 31-point outburst in a victory over Shenandoah on Jan. 8.
But both Hill and Jones said what they saw from their teammates leading up to the win against the Hornets is what encourages them most.
Hill’s grandmother, Barbarette Hill, passed away a few days prior to the game and Hill said his teammates supported him well when he had to balance prepping to play with the sadness of losing a family member and leaving Harrisonburg briefly to travel back home for the funeral.
“I checked on him while he was there,” Jones said. “I made sure he was good and as a team, we all texted him to make sure he was OK. We let him know that we were here for him and had his back and understood what he was going through.”
Hill said: “I told the guys earlier in the week after it happened that if you see me on the sideline in practice and if I’m checked out or in a daze, just tap me and don’t fuss me, but get me back in tune, stay positive with me and we’ll get back at it together.”
Though the first 17 games of this campaign have been largely forgettable, the Royals haven’t broken apart and continue to care about each other in order to improve.
Jones said second-year coach Melvin Felix deserves credit for not losing the team.
“It shows a lot of character, honestly,” Hill said, “when things aren’t falling into place and the team could fold or turn on each other.”
“It’s character,” Jones added. “We’re all competitive and it starts with our coach. He comes in and gives 100 percent every day, no matter the wins and losses. We know it’s a process and we know the future is bright, so we’re going to continue to work hard, do battle and never give up.”
Considering Hill and Jones are the two most experienced players on the roster, they knew it would be a rebuilding season, Hill said.
EMU has five freshmen or sophomores averaging more than 12 minutes per game. And Hill said he’s seen growth from freshman Alijah Ellis, who regularly provides a spark off the bench. And Jones said likes how sophomores Mizz Nyagwegwe and Kobi Alexander are developing.
“I think we’re comparable [to ODAC opponents], but maybe just a little younger,” Jones said. “I think we match up with most of the teams in our league. We have the size. We have the athleticism. We can get up and down with anyone. We have good wings and I think we match up well, but we have to execute.”
Twenty turnovers on Wednesday led to a 78-70 home loss to Emory & Henry, which previously didn’t have a win in the ODAC.
“But the freshmen and even the sophomore class,” Jones said, “they all come to practice every day, work hard and they’re also a talented group, so I believe the future is bright.”
