James Madison rallied from separate double-digit deficits Saturday afternoon on Long Island, but couldn’t quite get over the hump late in the second half as Hofstra held on for a 85-78 overtime victory in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action in Hempstead, N.Y.
Aaron Estrada finished with a career-high 35 points, including nine in the extra period. It’s the second time this season JMU has led the Pride with less than four minutes to go and couldn’t hold on for the victory, this time despite 25 points from Charles Falden and 21 from Vado Morse.
Zach Cooks added 16 points for Hofstra (14-9, 6-4 CAA) while the injury-plagued Dukes (13-8, 4-6 CAA) continue to falter after their best non-conference start in 35 years.
The Dukes made their first couple of shot attempts, but then went nearly five minutes without a field goal before Falden hit a 3-pointer to make it a 12-11 Hofstra lead early. Estrada, the CAA’s leading scorer in conference action, started hot for the Pride.
The Oregon transfer scored on a layup, drawing a foul on Morse in the process on the way to 11 quick points as Hofstra had a 10-point lead midway through the first half. But Morse answered with a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Dukes close.
By halftime, both Morse and Estrada had 11 points, but the Dukes held the Hofstra sharpshooter scoreless in the final nine minutes of the first while Morse warmed up as the half went on. The third 3-pointer of the day for Morse cut the double-digit Pride lead to just one, 31-30, at the break.
Falden got off to a hot start for JMU in the second half as his 3-pointer with 18 minutes left gave JMU its first lead since the game’s opening moments. The squads went back and forth for the next several minutes and a putback by Julien Wooden gave JMU a 46-44 lead six minutes into the second period.
Estrada, however, got going again for the Pride and quickly helped Hofstra back out to a five point edge. It wasn’t long before the Pride once again led by double digits following a breakaway layup by Cooks.
Again, a timely 3-pointer by Morse kept Hofstra from running away quite yet and JMU hit the final seven minutes trailing by just four after Tyree Ihenacho got a driving shot to fall. Falden continued to keep JMU close, but Estrada came up with an answer each time.
But JMU closed out regulation with smothering defense to fuel a 7-0 run in the final couple of minutes and a layup by Morse set the game to overtime. But Estrada had answers for every Dukes bucket in the extra period.
The Dukes are back on the road today at Drexel.
James Madison 30 41 7 — 78
Hofstra 31 40 14 — 85
JAMES MADISON (78) — Amadi 3 1-2 7, Savage 0 0-0 0, Morse 8 1-2 21, Edwards 1 3-4 5, Falden 11 0-0 25, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Ihenacho 1 0-0 2, Wooden 3 1-1 8, Sule 4 2-2 10. Totals 31 8-11 78.
HOFSTRA (85) — Dubar 5 0-0 12, Burgess 0 0-0 0, Simmons 3 0-0 6, Cooks 6 3-3 16, Estrada 13 3-3 35, Silverio 0 0-0 0, Ray 3 0-1 8, Iyiola 4 0-0 8. totals 34 6-7 85.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 8 (Morse 4, Falden 3, Wooden), Hofstra 11 (Estrada 6, Dubar 2, Ray 2, Cooks).
