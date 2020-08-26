BLACKSBURG – Like most coaches preparing for the most unusual of college football seasons, Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente anticipated change could come at any moment.
“It’s like you walk off the practice field and you’re just waiting for the new news that’s happened,” Fuente said Tuesday during a Zoom session with reporters. “It’s not a daily thing, but it’s almost an hourly update and I think that’s going to be the normal.”
A day later on Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced an alteration to Virginia Tech’s schedule by postponing the Hokies’ previously set opener against North Carolina State for Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases inside N.C. State’s athletic department.
N.C. State paused all athletic activities at the school this past Monday because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at N.C. State and our campus leadership at Virginia Tech,” Virginia Tech athletics released in a statement, “the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and N.C. State at Lane Stadium to Saturday, Sept. 26.”
That means the Hokies will kick off their campaign against rival Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. It’ll be the first time since 1987 that the Commonwealth Clash will be held in September.
Last year, Virginia beat Virginia Tech 39-30 in Charlottesville, giving the Cavaliers their first victory over the Hokies since 2003.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned is that this is fluid,” Fuente said. “In the last six months, we’ve learned that this situation is fluid and we’re going to have to be able to adapt based on the information we have at the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.