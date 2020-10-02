BLACKSBURG – There’s plenty Virginia Tech could be encouraged by after its season-opening win last Saturday.
The Hokies rushed for 314 yards, they didn’t turn the ball over, and their transfers appeared to fit in well as quarterback Braxton Burmeister, center Brock Hoffman, running back Khalil Herbert and defensive end Justus Reed all filled prominent roles in the victory.
And then, most impressively, there’s the fact that Virginia Tech won in runaway fashion, 45-24 over N.C. State, without 23 players and two full-time coaches who were forced to sit out due to positive coronavirus tests or contact tracing. The Hokies have been dealing with problems related to the virus since the middle of September.
“The anticipation leading up to that first game, I think, just made it so much sweeter after we won,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said.
“Each week is different and there’s no guarantee that we’ll have a full complement coming into the next week,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente added. “So it was nice for us to get to do it and for us to play well, but certainly I don’t want to make too much of it because there are plenty of things we got to do better that other people on our schedule, starting with Duke, will highlight if we don’t get it fixed.”
Virginia Tech (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) treks to Duke (0-3, 0-3 ACC) today for a 4 p.m. conference tilt at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fuente said he had to remind himself of those realities the morning after his team’s pummeling of N.C. State.
“I kind of slipped into a little bit of an alternate reality on Sunday morning when I woke up,” he said, “and felt relieved and like we were past it all, but it didn’t take me very long to realize that we’re still dealing with all of those issues.
“We’re still in the middle of the pandemic and that weight is certainly not off of us and we can certainly not let up, so we’re still working on it on a day-to-day basis and we’re trying to patch it together to get ready to travel to Duke.”
Fuente said one key to stabilizing competitiveness last week was having players and coaches train to understand multiple roles, and that the Hokies will continue to teach those different jobs throughout the season.
Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith was forced to call the defense a week ago with defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton sidelined, and Fuente said he thought tight end James Mitchell aided the team’s depth at wide receiver with a few receivers out due to the virus. Mitchell had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against N.C. State.
Virginia Tech cornerback Brion Murray said he’s tried to learn different positions throughout the secondary.
“The hardest thing is you never know which spot you’re going to be playing,” Murray said, “but I take the mindset into it that I prepare for whatever and whatever position I’m going to play I’ll study it and play it.”
Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Virginia Tech did a “great job” in its opener.
“They’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of returning players that are outstanding players,” Cutcliffe said, “and those players went out there and did what they do, and they did it very well. It was an outstanding win under any circumstances.
“But I do expect everyone to be available and that’s not the concern. Obviously more importantly right now, we’ve got to focus on what we’ve got to do better to get ourselves ready to play well.”
The Blue Devils, with a regular roster of players, haven’t had any success yet this season, dropping their first three contests to Notre Dame, Boston College and Virginia while being outscored 91 to 39 in those games.
Duke is 66th (out of 72 FBS teams that have played so far) nationally for scoring offense with its 13 points per game.
The Coaches: Cutcliffe, now in his 13th season at the helm of the Duke, is 72-82 at the school.
Fuente bettered his record at Virginia Tech to 34-20 with the win last Saturday, which came with Smith, the replacement defensive coordinator, running the unit. Smith was an assistant at James Madison last season.
“He is one of the coolest coaches that I’ve been coached by in my short career of playing football,” Murray said of Smith, “so I think he’s a pretty cool dude. … [And] there’s no fall off in coaches. Coach Smith prepares just like [Hamilton] and he’s always in the office with him.”
The Quarterbacks: If last week was any indication, both Virginia Tech and Duke could play multiple quarterbacks today.
Fuente used the Oregon transfer Burmeister as well as sophomore Quincy Patterson last week. And earlier this week Fuente said he believes it’s possible last year’s starter, Hendon Hooker, could be available against Duke after having to miss the N.C. State game.
Patterson threw for two scores and rushed for another against N.C. State, and Burmeister threw for 106 yards and rushed for 46 yards in the win.
Duke used ex-Clemson quarterback Chase Brice and Chris Katrenick against Virginia.
Series History: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 17-10, but last year it was Duke that came away with a 45-10 victory against the Hokies.
At the time of that setback for Virginia Tech, it dropped to 2-2 on the season before winning six of its last eight regular-season games.
“It was a turning point,” Robinson said, “and then from there, we just put our heads down and worked. The mentality was just to keep going and we had a great run after that.”
Need To Succeed: Herbert’s debut performance in a Hokies uniform was strong, piling up 104 rushing yards and a touchdown to help Virginia Tech knock off N.C. State.
Herbert left Kansas for Virginia Tech in the offseason and he said he wanted to be part of victories like that regularly.
“That was a big part of my decision, just finding a team that had a winning culture was something that I wanted to do,” Herbert said. “I just wanted to win. Out of high school I was a winner, so trying to find a college that I could win at was a big thing.
“When I got here, the guys welcomed me in like family and I definitely saw that. When it was time to go to work they went to work and that was a big thing that I factored into my decision when I came here.”
While he was with the Kansas program over four seasons, the Jayhawks were 9-39 and never reached a bowl game.
Trounce On Turnovers: The most problematic matter for Duke is turnovers. Duke has lost more turnovers (14) than any team in the country at this point in the year.
“They’ve had a few issues turning the football over and they’ve put their defense in some difficult situations,” Fuente said, “but they’ve got a bunch of guys who have played a bunch of snaps on the defensive side of the ball and David Cutcliffe is a heck of an offensive coach and head coach, and I know they’re in the midst of ironing those things out offensively.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: Duke can hang around if it minimizes the turnovers. Up until halftime of the Blue Devils’ loss last week at Virginia, Duke trailed by only a touchdown. But six second-half turnovers derailed Duke’s chances.
