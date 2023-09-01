The Shenandoah University football team is banking on a successful year, and the Hornets hope to start on the right foot against a squad that it has a good track record against.
SU will take on Methodist University in the non-conference season opener for both teams at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium. The Hornets own an 11-4 series edge against the Monarchs and have six straight wins against them, including wins in each of the last four non-COVID seasons.
A year ago, SU traveled to North Carolina and held Methodist to a season-low point total in a 27-10 win. The Monarchs went on to average 31.1 points per game in a 5-5 season, but they no longer have wide receiver Kobe Praylow, the Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year for the USA South in 2022.
Methodist — picked to finish in a tie for fourth in the USA South preseason poll — does still feature quarterback Brandon Bullins. It will be the fourth time in five seasons the Hornets will face him. Last year, Bullins led the USA South in passing yards (2,790 on 209-of-353 passing) and recorded 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. Against SU last year, he went 22 of 37 for 245 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions and was sacked three times.
"We're not going to throw something at him that he hasn't seen in his career," SU head coach Scott Yoder said. "He's a really good player. I don't want to face a lot of fifth-year starting quarterbacks. We've got to make sure he doesn't have a career day. I think there's a lot of different ways you can do that."
The Monarchs are also led by senior running back Keyshaun Pete, who gained 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns on 164 carries and caught 30 passes for 313 yards last year. Pete had 37 yards on 14 attempts and four catches for 34 yards against SU last year.
Pete is just one of many good athletes SU should encounter on Saturday.
"They're always athletic on the outside," Yoder said. "We're going to have to be really disciplined in the secondary and we're going to have to tackle well."
SU returns six defensive starters from last year's team that gave up 15.3 points (second in the ODAC) and 306 yards (third) per game. The Hornets bring back their entire starting secondary and feature cornerback Keyshawn Wilder (53 tackles, seven for a loss, and five interceptions), defensive lineman Ethan Brown (59 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and linebacker Matt Conroy (73 tackles).
The Monarchs' defense gave up 28.1 points and 411.8 yards per game last year. SU will attack Methodist with an offense led by third-year starting quarterback Steven Hugney (168 of 313 for 2,147 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions) and every member of last year's starting line. The Hornets averaged 28.6 points and 405.7 yards per game last year.
SU ran for 210 yards on 52 carries, and Hugney was 18 of 30 for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Methodist last year.
"Defensively, they've very athletic," Yoder said. "They lost some key pieces from last year. The thing that we were able to do last year is we were able to control the game because we ran the football. We need to be able to do that against a group that's going to able to match us in athleticism."
