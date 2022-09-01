WINCHESTER — With the number of points that are scored at all levels of football today, the phrase “defense wins championships” might not have as much as impact as it used to.
But you better believe that a Shenandoah defense that has nine returning starters plans to be an integral component if the Hornets do finally win an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in their 11th year in the league.
“Last year was definitely one of the best years for SU, defensively,” said graduate student defensive lineman and three-year captain Mason Caldwell during the first day of practice. “Right now, our key word is ‘pressure.’ You want pressure. If you come into a season without pressure, that means nothing’s expected of you. [Defensive coordinator Kalvin] Oliver is putting that on the defense right now, so we’re going to see how it goes.”
The Hornets (7-3 overall, 3-3 ODAC last year) open their season on Saturday at Methodist University of the USA South at 1 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C.
In a strong year for defense among ODAC teams, the Hornets ranked fifth in the ODAC in total defense (380.9 yards per game), second in takeaways (16) and fourth in scoring defense (22.2 points per game). That scoring average was the lowest the Hornets have held opponents to since 2009 (21.4 ppg). Last year’s performances included a 9-7 win over NCAA Division II Emory & Henry and a 14-6 victory over ODAC champion Washington & Lee.
Oliver is one of just two coaches on SU’s staff from the 2009 season. He has been with SU every year since the school restarted football in 2000 (for his first four years, he was a player), and this year will be his first as defensive coordinator following the departure of Brock McCullough, who spent 18 years on staff. Oliver — formerly the defensive line coach and run game coordinator — gives McCullough credit for preparing him for his new role.
Oliver said last year, he and McCullough took a different approach in which the Hornets mostly stayed with a 3-3 stack.
“We wanted everyone to see what we were doing to see what they thought they could do to beat it,” Oliver said. “So we got a full 10-game idea of how teams were going to try and beat us. We used that information to try and patch up some things and fix some areas, and so the expectations are high this year.
“The guys know they were close last year [for challenging for an ODAC title]. They had an opportunity, and that brings great energy. Guys are hungry.”
Oliver thinks SU will be best suited to a lot of 4-4 looks this year. Because of the Hornets’ experience, SU feels like it can play more aggressively. Head coach Scott Yoder added that the Hornets have a team that’s versatile enough to use four or three down linemen depending on the opponent, and they can do that without changing the personnel on the field.
“We had five or six brand-new starters last year, and we were young [in the secondary], but now we have more experience,” Oliver said. “Everyone’s a little bit more comfortable, a little more confident. That allows us to add a little bit more [to the game plan] and be a little bit more aggressive in certain situations, and make quarterbacks and offensive lines, especially, have to really be locked in on their guy.
“We want to help out the back half [of the defense]. Last year, we weren’t really pass-rushing too much. We were protecting against the run and seeing if quarterbacks can make tough throws. Now we’re going to make them make tough throws. We’re not going to give them as much time.”
Yoder said this year’s Hornets defense has a chance to be special.
“This is the most talented and most experienced group that we’ve had since I’ve been here, across the board, for my 10 years,” Yoder said. “We’ve embraced it as a team, as a staff. It’s nice coaching guys who have been around for a little bit.
“We’ve got a good D-line, which always helps because it helps every position. You’ve got good, experienced linebackers, and you’ve got a secondary that’s really good and is long and athletic, and you don’t see that a ton at our level. I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good on defense.”
The defensive line features a First Team All-ODAC selection in Caldwell (50 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, three sacks), fellow grad students Jordan Rice (36 tackles, 8.5 TFL, Third Team All-ODAC) and Jaden Rogers (35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) and junior Ethan Brown (16 tackles). Grad student William Skinner will also play a big role up front.
The Hornets’ linebacking corps is led by NCAA Division III’s leading tackler from 2021 in Ben Burgan, who made 136 tackles (74 solo and a team-high 14 for a loss) en route to being selected to the American Football Coaches Association All-American First Team and the ODAC Second Team. Another grad student in David Agyei (74 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions) is back, and sophomore Deklin Smith will also start.
“There’s going to be some guys chasing Ben Burgan to make sure he doesn’t get all the tackles,” Oliver said. “They’re going to be flying to the football.”
Matt Conroy, a freshman from Bel Air, Md., should also help at linebacker.
“He’s gotten into the mix at a group that’s pretty experienced, so that’s a nice surprise,” Yoder said.
In the secondary, the Hornets will look to junior Keyshawn Wilder (23 tackles, three interceptions) and sophomore Sean Perry (eight tackles in the spring 2021 season) at cornerback and juniors Ahvyon Boothe (68 tackles, three pass breakups) and Quante Redd (47 tackles, four interceptions) at the safety spots. Sophomore James Williams could also factor in at corner.
“The secondary doesn’t have maybe as much experience as the front seven, but they made a lot of plays in preseason,” Yoder said. “A lot of tackles, a lot of deflected passes, a lot of interceptions. I’m excited to see what they can do, because we’re going to get tested in the passing game, for sure.”
“Any one of them could be ‘the guy’ in the secondary,” Oliver said. “What it comes down to is who teams want to pick on. They’re going to have to pick a really good player to pick on. They’re going to have to attack one of them.”
Burgan said a concentrated approach will be important for overall defensive success.
“Just one week at a time,” Burgan said. “We’re not looking ahead to certain teams. We’re looking forward to the team that we have coming this week. That, and just focusing on the little things, because the little things are going to help us win games. Doing our jobs and being where we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.