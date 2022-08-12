WINCHESTER — At the end of a phone interview last November to recap the Shenandoah University football team’s 2021 season — a story that would put heavy emphasis on the team’s 22 seniors — Hornets head coach Scott Yoder made a joking request.
“Tell them we’d love to have them another year,” said Yoder, knowing that senior linebackers David Agwei and Jahquan Collins were about to be interviewed, as well.
With NCAA Division III granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes in response to time lost due to COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, the designation of “senior” on a roster doesn’t necessarily mean that athlete’s time is up. And because of that extra year, a Hornets team that won its most games in 17 years last fall stands a pretty good chance of being even better in 2022.
Ten of the 22 players who were honored on senior day prior to last year’s season-ending upset of Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Washington & Lee (5-0 league mark coming in) have decided to return to the Hornets this year, including seven starters. SU is coming off a 7-3 season overall (its most wins since 2004) and a 3-3 record in the ODAC.
The Hornets held their first practice of the season on Thursday at Shentel Stadium with 135 players on the field, 18 more than they had to open last year.
Yoder never suspected he’d have so much talent coming back this season.
“I was pleasantly surprised by that,” Yoder said. “I think our graduate programs gave guys some options that maybe some schools might not have. This is probably two years in the making because of all the uncertainty. We wanted kids to do what was right for them. I’m glad guys can take advantage of it and get to play as much college football as you can, because it’s a limited time.”
Second Team All-ODAC running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. is one of the Hornet standouts taking advantage of the extra year of COVID eligibility. Byrd was already planning on pursuing his master’s degree as a grad student at SU this year.
After talking with his mother, he decided he could do both.
“She was like, ‘If you have the ability to play the game that you love longer, you should do that,’” Byrd said.
Byrd said another reason why he came back is because he thought the Hornets were capable of being even better in 2022.
“I felt like we left a lot on the table after that season,” Byrd said. “It’s kind of like a revenge tour for us [with the teams SU lost to], and I definitely wanted to be a part of it. After beating the ODAC champs, we looked at each other and were like, ‘We have a lot left that we could do.’”
Defensive lineman Mason Caldwell — who earned First Team All-ODAC honors last year — said he started thinking about playing a fifth year as soon as NCAA Division III made its extra eligibilty announcement. Like Byrd, Caldwell also was planning on attending SU as a grad student this year so he could get his MBA.
“It’s especially great to come back after the team had such a great year last year and not having to end on that,” Caldwell said. “I think the year we had last year definitely drew a lot of guys back. I think we have a great team to do something this year.”
Yoder is now entering his 10th year as head coach, and the Hornets are entering their 11th year of ODAC football. SU has never finished higher than fourth in the league in that time, but the Hornets have plenty of reasons to believe they can change that trend and perhaps even contend for the ODAC title. SU not only brings back 10 players who could have left the program entirely, but overall, the Hornets bring back seven all-ODAC players and 15 players who ended the year as starters.
Yoder said there can be a fine line between winning and losing, noting that the Hornets went 4-1 in one-score games (eight points or less) last year, with a 2-1 mark in close ODAC games.
“It’s so slight and so competitive. Can you win those one-score games?” Yoder said. “We’ve got to find a way to [contend] deeper into the conference season and not stub our toe early.
“I think our guys know that if we stay healthy and we play well, that we’ll have a chance to win quite a few games this fall. That’s what we’re kind of geared towards.”
Yoder said the Hornets got off to a good start with Thursday’s practice, which mostly focused on conditioning.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Yoder said. “But I think we’ve got a really good group. I think we should have high expectations.”
