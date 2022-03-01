When James Madison opened the season at No. 11 Florida State, it scored a combined seven runs in the series. Since then, the Dukes have won five straight, scoring less than 14 runs just once.
JMU continued its offensive outburst against in-state foe VMI, beating the Keydets 28-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Dukes have been red-hot at the plate, led by a trio of hitters in redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney, redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter.
Dabney has been effective in the leadoff spot for the Dukes, hitting .538 and slugging 1.000. Against the Keydets, he was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and five runs scored.
While Dabney’s found ways to get on base — walking nine times and getting hit by pitch five times this season — DeLauter and company have found ways to drive him in.
DeLauter, who is hitting .441 through the first eight games, didn’t start the season off too hot.
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native was a combined 3-for-14 with eight strikeouts at Florida State. But since the Dukes ventured back to Harrisonburg, he’s been on a tear.
DeLauter’s logged six-straight multi-hit games, dating back to the Dukes’ series finale against the Seminoles.
DeLauter took advantage of his opportunities against VMI, going 4-for-5 with eight RBIs and a grand slam. He tied his career-highs in hits, runs scored and RBIs.
“I thought today he probably looked as comfortable as I've ever seen him play since last year,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of DeLauter.
DeLauter’s tear at the plate has helped cut down on strikeouts, recording just two since leaving Tallahassee.
“Building the confidence back for moving forward this weekend, going to Tennessee and then conference play coming up after that,” DeLauter said. “It’s a long season, so starting to get my swing back pretty early is nice.”
After DeLauter’s grand slam in the second inning, the Dukes gave the slugger the silent treatment when he got back to the dugout.
“We’re all really close knit, especially with Chase and he hits a lot of home runs,” redshirt sophomore infielder Mason Dunaway said. “Being able to give him the silent treatment was pretty cool. Just something fun we do sometimes.”
Reifsnider has been a consistent presence at the plate for the Dukes this season and against VMI he hit his third home run of the season over the left field fence. During JMU’s winning streak, the Richmond, Va., native has logged 10 RBIs, including two games with four.
Reifsnider finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with four RBIs and the long ball against VMI.
“Chase’s home run and Reifsnider’s [home run] were huge,” Ikenberry said. “Those were the staples of the game to me. When you hit balls that hard and have that many RBIs, it’s kind of demoralizing to the other team.”
The Dukes found offense from other contributors as well against VMI, including Dunaway, who hit his first home run of the season just two batters after Reifsnider hit his.
Dunaway, who said he doesn’t hit that many home runs and called himself a line drive hitter, said he was excited to put the JMU football helmet on after crossing home plate to celebrate the hit.
“It was awesome,” Dunaway said. “Everybody’s been talking about it. I’ve been seeing everybody do it.”
Ikenberry was happy with how his team stayed aggressive against the Keydets, opening a 21-0 lead after the first three innings.
“No matter what the score is, they’re in there to do a job,” Ikenberry said. “I was proud of how we continued to battle and hit with runners on base.”
As the score margin grew larger and larger, Ikenberry emptied his bench, allowing younger players to get an opportunity to play, both in the field and at the plate.
Freshman outfielder Bryce Suters, a Broadway graduate, earned his first collegiate hit, doubling to right field, scoring two runs in the process.
Another local product helped the Dukes in the win, but out of the bullpen.
Ryan Cook, a former Fort Defiance pitcher, made his collegiate debut against VMI, logging one inning, while striking out two.
“One of these things is getting these guys experience,” Ikenberry said. “It’s a long season … it’s good for these guys to get experience and be ready to go.”
VMI 000 301 000 — 4 6 6
JMU 876 302 02x — 28 23 0
Kaltreider, Hawley, Riley, Capehart, Plummer, Barker, Light, Duval and Starke, Inskeep. McDonnell, Kleinfelter, Hammer, E. Smith, C. Smith, Cook, Stewart and Reifsnider, Schiavone. W — McDonnell (2-0). L — Kaltreider (0-2). HR — JMU: Reifsnider, first inning, one on. Dunaway, first inning, one on. DeLauter, second inning, bases loaded.
