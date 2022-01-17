This time James Madison suffered a slow start it couldn’t overcome.
The Dukes fell behind by more than 20 points for the second time in three days, but unlike Saturday’s record-setting comeback at William & Mary, Elon had too much firepower for JMU to come from so far behind. The Phoenix used an incredible outside shooting day to take care of the Dukes 90-67 in Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball action on Monday.
Kris Wooten hit seven of Elon’s 17 3-pointers to finish with 23 points while Hunter McIntosh added 18, all coming from behind the arc. Takal Molson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Dukes in both categories, which missed 12 layups and went just 3-for-17 from 3-point range.
Terrence Edwards added 17 points for the Dukes, who suffered the most lopsided loss in Mark Byington’s two seasons at JMU.
“Give them credit, they made the open one and they made the contested ones,” Byington said of the Phoenix. “It put us on our heels early. We didn’t stay the course. We got antsy and panicked a little bit.”
The Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) got within a few possessions on multiple occasions in the second half, but Elon (5-13, 2-3 CAA) answered with a big shot each time before a series of technical fouls on the Dukes allowed the Phoenix to pull away for good.
In a remarkably similar start to the victory against the Tribe when JMU fell behind by 23 points early, the Dukes faced another opponent who was red hot to open the game. Elon knocked down three jumpers from beyond the arc in the game’s first four minutes as the Phoenix jumped out to a 13-4 lead.
JMU struggled to get its own offense going other than some transition buckets and went more than four minutes without a field goal during one stretch in the first half. Meanwhile McIntosh, Wooten and Darius Burford stayed hot from 3-point range as Elon retained an 11-point lead midway through the first half.
The Phoenix continued to hit 3’s at a ridiculous rate the rest of the first half with McInthosh alone going 5-for-5 from deep in the first 15 minutes. The Dukes missed their first seven 3-point attempts while Elon nailed 12 from deep in the opening half and JMU again found itself with a huge first-half deficit, going down by 22 at one point.
But JMU again managed to close the gap before halftime. The Dukes put together a 10-0 run late in the first to get back within 12, but Elon took back some momentum before going to the locker room as McIntosh drained his sixth 3-pointer of the game at the buzzer to make it a 46-31 Phoenix advantage.
The Dukes continued to try to chip away at the lead in the second half, but when JMU managed to threaten to get within single digits, Elon answered with a 3-pointer.
Things really got out of control for JMU with around eight minutes to go. The Dukes had been frustrated with the officials for much of the second half and it culminated with JMU’s Terell Strickland getting whistled for two technicals on the same Elon possession.
After Strickland and Elon’s Michael Graham appeared to exchange words, JMU coaches dragged Strickland from the floor. Elon then used six straight free throws to fuel a 19-2 run and extend the lead to 29 points.
JMU returns home Thursday to face UNC Wilmington, which entered Monday as the only team undefeated in CAA play.
