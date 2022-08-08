As the calendar flipped to August, most collegiate summer baseball leagues began winding down as players began to head home before the fall semester starts.
James Madison had 20 players playing all over the country this summer to gain more experience, either in the batter’s box or on the mound.
Here’s a look at how the JMU players did with their respective summer teams:
Appalachian League
Ryan Murphy, left-handed pitcher, Kingsport Axmen: JMU’s weekend starter has made a name for himself with the Kingsport Axmen, being named the Appalachian League West Division All-Star starter. He’s logged 45 innings with 43 strikeouts and just eight walks en route to a 2.40 ERA as the Axemen open the championship series on Monday night.
Cal Ripken League
Jason Schiavone, catcher, Bethesda Big Train: The Dukes’ starting catcher hit .182 with the Big Train during the regular season with three doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs to drive in 21 runs.
Todd Mozoki, right-handed pitcher, Bethesda Big Train: Mozoki logged 10 appearances out of the bullpen with Bethesda during the regular season, recording 16 innings of work with 13 strikeouts and eight walks en route to an 8.43 ERA.
Coastal Plain League
CJ Czerwinski, right-handed pitcher, Lexington County Blowfish: Czerwinski made 14 appearances, including one start, with the Blowfish, logging 25.2 innings pitched. In that span, the right-hander recorded 32 strikeouts with 12 walks and a 3.15 ERA.
Mason Dunaway, infielder, Peninsula Pilots: The Dukes’ middle infielder played in eight games with the Pilots, hitting .280 with three doubles and four RBIs.
Carmine Poppiti, right-handed pitcher, Peninsula Pilots: Poppiti made seven starts in eight appearances with the Pilots this summer, logging 20.2 innings with 19 strikeouts and 18 walks en route to a 7.40 ERA.
Hunter Entsminger, right-handed pitcher, Savannah Bananas: Entsminger painted during an at-bat for the Savannah Bananas social media channels this season, but when he wasn’t doing that, he was making appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander entered the game from the bullpen 13 times and made one start, logging 23.2 innings with 32 strikeouts and 15 walks en route to a 2.66 ERA.
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Kyle Novak, infielder, Upper Valley Nighthawks: After a slow start, the standout JMU infielder finished strong in the NECBL, hitting .240 in 21 games while logging one double and nine RBIs.
Valley Baseball League
Sean Culkin, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: The go-to arm in the bullpen for JMU, Culkin logged 13 appearances out of the bullpen with the Turks during the regular season, tossing 31.1 innings with 20 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 3.44 ERA.
Matt Kleinfelter, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Kleinfelter made eight appearances, including four starts during the regular season with the Turks, logging 29 innings with 30 strikeouts and 14 walks and a 4.65 ERA.
Evan Smith, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Evan Smith tossed a rare complete game this summer in one of his eight appearances on the mound with the Turks. He recorded 32.1 innings with 17 strikeouts and 24 walks en route to a 3.06 ERA.
Casey Smith, infielder/right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Like his twin brother, Casey Smith also logged a complete game this summer on the rubber. He tossed 28 innings with 23 strikeouts to nine walks and a 4.17 ERA. At the plate, Casey Smith hit .087 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Jaylon Lee, outfielder, Harrisonburg Turks: Lee, a Valley League All-Star selection for the second straight summer, hit .288 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 28 RBIs during the regular season with the Turks.
Tyler Muscar, left-handed pitcher, Purcellville Cannons: Muscar was effective out of the bullpen for the Cannons, tossing 31 innings across 14 appearances with 51 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 2.32 ERA.
Joe Vogatsky, right-handed pitcher, Purcellville Cannons: Another Valley League All-Star selection, Vogatsky made seven starts with the Cannons, tossing 38 innings with 34 strikeouts and 13 walks en route to a 2.13 ERA.
Ryan Cook, right-handed pitcher, Staunton Braves: Cook, a Fort Defiance High School graduate, made 10 appearances with seven starts this summer, recording 19.1 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks to go with a 6.51 ERA.
Grant Painter, infielder/outfielder, Staunton Braves: The Riverheads High School graduate hit .243 with four doubles and 15 RBIs with the Braves this summer.
Fenwick Trimble, outfielder, Winchester Royals: A standout freshman from this past spring, Trimble hit .189 with six doubles, one home run, 17 RBIs and 16 strikeouts in Winchester.
Jalen Buster, infielder, Woodstock River Bandits: Buster hit .164 with two doubles, 10 walks and five RBIs with the River Bandits.
Jacob Stienberg, right-handed pitcher/utility, Woodstock River Bandits: Stienberg made four pitching appearances, logging five innings with four strikeouts, four walks, one save and a 1.80 ERA. He also had five at-bats, logging one hit and a strikeout.
