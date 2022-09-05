James Madison’s first FBS game was a party all day and night in Harrisonburg, a celebration that peaked with a thoroughly dominant 44-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State.
That was enough to raise the question: Was it the best FBS debut in college football history? It was a great day for the Dukes, but that’s a tricky question. Today’s era of college football is much different than previous decades and JMU’s transition to a higher level and the Sun Belt Conference has been unique.
Even trying to decide what constitutes an FBS debut isn’t easy. The concept of Division I-A and I-AA started in the early 1980s (the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision monikers came decades later) and programs such as Appalachian State played at the Division I-A level for a while before later becoming FCS powerhouses and then moving up to FBS again.
Furthermore, not all FBS transitions are created equal. JMU spent years building up FBS resources while waiting for the right conference fit to come along. Then COVID-19 hit, triggering extra years of eligibility for players and exceptions to scholarship limits for programs.
James Madison played last season well over the typical 63-scholarship limit for FCS and this season are much closer to the FBS limit of 85 scholarship players than most first-year FBS programs.
With that in mind, the Dukes petitioned the NCAA to cut what has always been a two-year transition period from FCS to FBS in half. Practically speaking, JMU skipped over the first year of transition and joined the Sun Belt as a full member in Year 1. The only restrictions are the Dukes are not eligible to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game or a bowl game.
With that in mind, we decided to compare the JMU opener with the first game of the second transition season for previous FBS callups. We also looked back as far as 2000, figuring 21st century football offered a better comparison than the transitions in the 1980s and 90s.
We also only considered long-time FCS programs that moved up, not programs that launched a football program from scratch with the idea of playing FBS as soon as possible. That means programs such as Old Dominion, Georgia State, Charlotte and others were not part of this conversation.
In many cases, the teams we compared to JMU played a conference schedule but were ineligible for a league title, just like this year’s Dukes. Others played an independent schedule. Here’s how they did:
Troy (2002): 31-16 loss at Nebraska
The Trojans took the common route of opening on the road at a major conference school and earning a nice paycheck. Troy was fairly competitive, but ultimately took a loss.
Western Kentucky (2008): 31-13 loss at Indiana
The Hilltoppers also went to a midwest Power 5 and took a loss by a similar score.
UMass (2012): 37-0 loss at UConn
Trying to get started with a regional rival on the road didn’t work out so well for the Minutemen.
Texas State (2012): 30-13 win at Houston
There have been lean years for the Bobcats since, but a solid win on the road kicked off the FBS era for JMU’s future Sun Belt mate.
Appalachian State (2014): 52-14 loss at Michigan
Seven years earlier the Mountaineers scored one of the greatest FCS upsets in Ann Arbor, but Wolverines got revenge after App State’s move up.
Georgia Southern (2014): 24-23 loss at North Carolina State
Finishing first in the Sun Belt, but unable to claim the league title, the Eagles almost knocked off two ACC teams, including NC State in the opener.
Coastal Carolina (2017): 38-28 win vs. UMass
Like JMU, the Chanticleers scored a home game to open its first Sun Belt season and won. But Coastal then lost its next nine games.
Liberty (2018): 52-10 win vs. ODU
For sheer dominance, only one matches the Dukes. The Flames pounded then Conference USA member ODU in front of a sold-out crowd in Lynchburg.
