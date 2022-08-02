When he walked into Bishop McDevitt High School as a freshman, Riley Robell was on the smaller side at just 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.
Looking at him now, most people wouldn’t know that after hitting a growth spurt and now he has a 6-foot-3, 280-pound frame and is a bruising force on the offensive and defensive lines.
Robell, who committed to James Madison on Monday afternoon, called his growth spurt “wild.”
“I never saw it coming,” Robell said. “Everyone always told me I was going to be big, but most of my lifetime I was always one of the littler guys going through middle school and everything. It was a neat perspective on things and it was awesome.”
The Harrisburg, Pa., native said it took him some time to figure out how to use his new body type, but when he did, Robell became a dominant player on both the gridiron and on the wrestling mat.
After starting with a smaller frame, Robell had to be almost perfect with his technique to be effective on the line against bigger opponents. He used the same approach in wrestling, too, since he didn’t have a lot of strength.
Soon enough, Robell’s attention to details would pay off in a big way. With his newfound strength, it changed Robell’s approach to both football and wrestling, utilizing his new skillset with his already refined technique knowledge.
“I got to use strength as a factor. All of a sudden, that became one of my go-to’s,” Robell said. “I got to combine the technique I already had from having no strength and I had to beat everyone with my technical skills and combining that with the strength factor overwhelmed people a lot.”
On the football field, Robell’s impact was felt by opposing offenses, logging 84 tackles with 29 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks during his junior season last fall.
When it was time to hit the wrestling mat, Robell dominated his way to the PIAA Class 2A title in March via a 5-0 decision in the final match of the tournament.
“It was amazing,” Robell said of winning the title. “It was one of my biggest goals and dreams since I was a little kid. Being able to accomplish it was one of the best feelings ever, absolutely.”
The dual-sport athlete said that both sports complement each other very well, allowing him to use similar skills to be successful on both the football field and the mat.
In wrestling, he has to stay low and use aggression, which he said translates to football really well as a lineman. He was also able to take the explosiveness from football and utilized it on the mat.
But the wrestling mentality might be one of the biggest things that translates to the football field for Robell.
“When crunch time comes, I feel like almost always, wrestlers are going to be the ones that stick it out and fight for every yard when it comes to the football side of things,” Robell said.
Robell was recruited to JMU as an offensive lineman after playing on both sides of the ball in high school and is looking forward to contributing to the Dukes as either a center or a guard.
“I love both sides of the ball,” Robell said. “I was open to both opportunities and JMU, being the perfect fit, wanted to keep me as a center. It all worked out great.”
Robell, who mentioned his affinity for JMU, said as soon as he saw the campus, knew it was different.
The Appalachian Mountains aren’t far from Harrisonburg and the university made a quick impression on Robell.
“It was breathtaking when I went,” Robell said. “It was one of the first campuses that I went on and it was top tier right away. It knocks you off your feet when you see it at first.”
Robell is the third recruit from Pennsylvania to announce his commitment in the Dukes’ 2023 recruiting class, all of which are linemen. He joins offensive lineman Kyle Lenhart (New Castle, Pa.) and defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe (Glenside, Pa.) as future Dukes from the Quaker State.
Why does JMU have success recruiting in Pennsylvania? Robell said, for him, it’s an easy drive to Harrisonburg and the two states are very similar.
“Pennsylvania is a very competitive football state, it’s great,” Robell said. “I think JMU recognizes that. It’s similar places, similar weather and that kind of thing, just a little warmer down there. It’s just better. It’s great. It’s almost hard to put into words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.