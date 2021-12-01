James Madison will be a little thinner on the offensive line heading into Saturday’s FCS playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana as it appears the Dukes will play without redshirt junior center Stanley Hubbard.
Hubbard, who was listed No. 1 on the depth chart two weeks ago and played for JMU when the Dukes closed out the regular season against Towson, was not listed on the two-deep released this week ahead of JMU’s playoff opener.
The 6-4. 300-pound Maryland native who played three seasons at UConn before transferring to JMU, also appeared to be removed from the JMU roster on the Dukes’ website. Hubbard’s Twitter bio had also been changed to indicate he’s available to other programs as a graduate transfer.
“After deciding as a staff to make a change at the center position, Stanley Hubbard has entered the transfer portal," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in a statement.
Redshirt freshman Tanner Morris, who was No. 2 on the depth chart against Towson, is listed as the Dukes’ starting center this week. Morris, who is listed at 6-2, 299 pounds, has played in seven career games, including four this season. Liam Fornadel, the Dukes’ starting left tackle, is also listed as the No. 2 center heading into the matchup with the Lions.
Fornadel, who missed a large chunk of this season with an injury, is now the only upperclassmen offensive lineman listed on the JMU depth chart.
The Dukes are the No. 3 seed in their final FCS playoff before the program moves to the FBS level and JMU joins the Sun Belt Conference. JMU earned a first-round bye while Southeastern Louisiana scored a 38-14 victory against Florida A&M last Saturday to advance to play the Dukes.
Kickoff Saturday is set for 2 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.