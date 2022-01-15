James Madison arrived in Williamsburg on Friday, but the Dukes didn’t show up for the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at William & Mary.
Late proved better than never for the Dukes, however, as the Tribe came out on fire and built a huge lead before JMU came all the way back to win 95-91 in overtime in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action.
Justin Amadi finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for JMU (11-3, 2-1 CAA) while Vado Morse added 22 points, including seven in overtime, and four assists as the Dukes avoided embarrassment on the road.
Yuri Covington, who came in averaging six points per game for William & Mary (2-13, 2-1 CAA), easily surpassed his career high with 29 points and had answers for almost every JMU run until the final minutes.
“What a game,” JMU coach Mark Byington said during a postgame radio interview. “It’s amazing how poorly we played in the first 10 or 12 minutes. We were really bad and I don’t know why either. They did some good things. They were terrific to start and put us on our heels. We’ve got some guys who get backed in a corner and kept fighting and kept fighting. Unbelievable win.”
Charles Falden added 21 points for the Dukes, including some of his trademark clutch baskets down the stretch.
Coming off a blowout victory of Northeastern earlier in the week, JMU got off to a start that had the Dukes’ second-year coach as visibly angry as he’s been since taking over the program while William & Mary used an 18-0 run during the game’s opening nine minutes to build a 25-7 lead.
The Tribe nailed their first six 3-point attempts while JMU missed its first eight as W&M kept the Dukes from chipping away too much until Molson finally connected from the top of the key with about five minutes to go in the first half.
Even as JMU gained some momentum, hitting four straight shots to cut the Tribe lead to 14 with four minutes left in the half, William & Mary got another 3-pointer from Covington, his third of the game to that point.
The Dukes finished the half strong and cut what was a 23-point Tribe lead to 10 after a transition dunk by Amadi to close out the first 20 minutes. JMU got it back into single digits almost as soon as the second half began.
Takal Molson, who had 14 points before fouling out, drove to the basket to cut the lead to six less than four minutes into the second, but William & Mary answered to stretch it back to 13 before the Dukes could completely seize control.
But JMU had another run in it thanks to pressure defense that created offensive opportunities. Falden delivered another 3-pointer to get JMU within a bucket for the first time since the game’s opening moments, 76-74, with 3:23 remaining in the game.
“We’ve got to be sharper with the ball. It’s a lot to digest with the game,” Byington said. “Guys made a lot of plays. There’s a lot of things to be able to comprehend there. You win, it's a winning experience. You lose, it’s a learning experience. We can’t start like that anymore. Luckily some things worked out and we were able to recover from it.”
The Dukes grabbed their first lead of the game with about two minutes to go and held the Tribe without a field goal for nearly four minutes, but William & Mary was able to get to the free throw line and regained a two point lead with less than 30 seconds to go.
JMU had another opportunity with the ball down 80-78 and nine seconds remaining and Amadi came up huge again, rebounding a jumper by Morse and tipping it in with 1.3 seconds left to force the extra period.
Morse scored seven points in the first few minutes of overtime as JMU extended the lead to four points twice, but the Tribe continued to get the free throw almost every possession and Covington made one of two at the stripe with seven seconds left to make it a 92-91 Dukes lead.
From there, JMU closed it out with another dunk by Amadi and escaped with a victory. The Dukes head to Elon for a Monday afternoon contest against the Phoenix (4-13, 1-3).
Elon enters the game, a 4 p.m. start, coming off three straight losses, including a 59-54 setback against Towson on Saturday.
James Madison 35 45 15 — 95
William & Mary 45 35 11 — 91
JAMES MADISON (95) — Amadi 11 2-4 24, Morse 6 7-7 22, Edwards 3 3-5 9, Strickland 1 1-2 3, Falden 8 0-0 21, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Molson 4 5-5 14, Wooden 1 0-2 2. Totals 34 18-25 95.
WILLIAM & MARY (91) — Milkereit 1 0-0 3, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Carroll 6 3-3 16, Covington 9 6-10 29, Rice 2 1-2 6, Kochera 4 4-5 14, Harvey 0 2-2 2, Hatton 4 5-9 13, Wight 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 21-31 91.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 9 (Falden 5, Morse 3, Molson), William & Mary 12 (Covington 5, Lewis 2, Kochera 2, Milkereit, Carroll, Rice).
